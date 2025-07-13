Michigan football endured a rather forgetful Saturday on the college football recruiting end. The Wolverines lost out on not one, but landing two prospects. Including one to a Big 12 power.

Brigham Young rose as the winner for interior offensive lineman Jax Tanner. The 6-foot-4, 285-pounder, however, listed Michigan on his final official short list to Hayes Fawcett of On3/Rivals.

“Rise and Shout the secret is out, Go Cougs!” Tanner told Fawcett in announcing his verbal commitment.

Tennessee out of the Southeastern Conference was another on Tanner's final list. Oregon joined Michigan as the final Big Ten opportunities before Tanner chose BYU.

He heads to Provo as the state of Idaho's No. 2 overall prospect. But he wasn't the only notable loss for the Wolverines on this day.

Legendary coach ousts Michigan for 4-star on recruiting trail

Head coach Sherrone Moore struggled to beat out Bill Belichick for one prized four-star.

Calvin Thomas turned down the Wolverines for North Carolina. The Houston, Texas native made his decision official on Saturday before Tanner spurned Michigan.

The Wolverines still lost on landing one of the top linebackers left for this 2026 cycle. Tanner's decision ruins a chance to land “among the best offensive line prospects out west” per 247Sports' Greg Biggins.

“He’s a shade under 6-foot-4 but has 34” arms and has all the traits to be a dominant interior lineman in college. Has the length, feet and balance to play some tackle at the college level but frame wise, his upside is probably highest at guard or even center,” Biggins wrote in his evaluation.

Despite Saturday's results, Michigan has snatched multiple recruiting wins for the summer. Four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson chose the Wolverines on July 6. Dorian Barney added to the four-star room in Ann Arbor, as the cornerback committed to the Wolverines a day earlier.

But, the Big Ten power couldn't land a pair of five-stars in tackle Felix Ojo and wide receiver Calvin Russell. Both chose Texas Tech and Syracuse, respectively, in the biggest stunners of the summer recruiting period.