Marcus Smart’s emotional message ahead of 9th season in Boston

The Boston Celtics were two wins away from the franchise’s 18th World Championship. However, the Golden State Warriors won the final three games of the NBA Finals to take home the title. It’s back to the drawing board for the Celtics and no one is more eager to do that than point guard Marcus Smart.

Smart will be entering his ninth season in the NBA. He is recognized as the team’s emotional and vocal leader with so many young, talented players on the team. On Tuesday, Smart tweeted out a message on how ready he is.

I’ve been blessed beyond measure. I honestly cannot believe this is year 9 for me. Doin it for my momma and my family. Miss her every day. Am as excited and young as ever and ready for this season w our Team. And too see our crazy fans again. Let’s go back to work!☘️ pic.twitter.com/cZVVKxQzqu — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) September 28, 2022

Last season, Marcus Smart won his first NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award. He has been one of the best defensive guards in the NBA since he arrived in the league. But it’s very difficult for guards to be recognized in that manner. Only eight perimeter players have ever won the award and only Smart and Gary Payton at point guard.

Smart was among the league leaders in steals but he impact went far beyond the box score. Opponents efficiency against him was atrocious last season. The Celtics traded for Malcolm Brogdon this offseason. Brogdon is a more typical point guard in today’s NBA offensively. So, it will be interesting to see how they fit together.