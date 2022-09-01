Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown will love Malcolm Brogdon’s Celtics role

It looks like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will love playing with Malcolm Brogdon. After all, the new Boston Celtics guard already sees what he can do for his teammates when the 2022-23 season gets underway.

Speaking with Spencer Davies of Basketball News, Brogdon was asked how he thinks he can complement the two Celtics superstars. Interestingly, he already has a pretty good idea on how he can elevate the plays of both Tatum and Brown with his presence.

“I think I can just relieve pressure. Whether that’s touching the paint, getting ’em easy shots. Whether that’s guarding players that they need a break on the defensive end [against] so they can focus on offense,” Brogdon shared.

“But [mostly], being a steady presence on the floor that can help control the end of games, that can help control the flow of the game to make sure that they’re getting the ball in their spots, [so] they’re never having to overdo it to get a look or run their bodies into the ground. I want to be that guy that can create for ’em.”

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Celtics struggled a lot of times during the playoffs despite eventually reaching the NBA Finals. Turnovers were their biggest problem, as the lack of a steady ball-handler past the two stars became apparent.

Now that the Celtics have Malcolm Brogdon, though, things could change for the better for the franchise. It remains to be seen if his addition can propel them to the championship, but Boston will surely love their chances.