Paul Pierce is responsible for one of the more iconic moments in NBA Finals history when it comes to his wheelchair incident. In Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals, Pierce had to be taken off the floor in a wheelchair, seemingly knocking him out for the rest of the game. But Pierce ended up returning and leading the Boston Celtics to victory in the opening game of the series.

There have been several rumors that have popped up as a result of this incident, because many fans are confused by how Pierce went from being unable to walk to perfectly fine in only a few minutes. The primary rumor resulting from this suggests that Pierce simply needed to use the bathroom, but he put that to rest, saying that he suffered a sprained MCL and was actually hurt.

The truth comes out about the wheelchair game 👀

The Pierce bathroom rumor was always interesting, because it would seem he created a lot of drama for a very miniscule reason. However, Pierce simply claims he was injured and was able to overcome the injury to help the Celtics cruise to victory. Pierce would obviously have a huge impact on helping the C’s go on to win this series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Pierce has spoken on this incident several times before, and always seems to find a way to contradict himself, but it seems like he really was hurt in this big game for the Celtics. Either way, this remains one of the most legendary moments in the history of the NBA, and whatever the reason for his absence, Pierce’s ability to come back and help Boston win is still wildly impressive.