Paul Pierce drops ‘Truth’ bomb on Kevin Durant to Celtics trade rumors

Paul Pierce is without a doubt one of the most important figures in Boston Celtics franchise history. The Hall of Famer also appears to have some insider knowledge of his former team’s offseason dealings. In particular, “The Truth” seems to be in the know with regard to the Celtics’ supposed pursuit of Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant.

Reporters recently caught up with Pierce at an event and naturally, he was asked to share his thoughts on the rumors surrounding KD, and how the Celtics reportedly offered Jaylen Brown to the Brooklyn Nets as part of a potential blockbuster trade. Pierce literally laughed off the question as he adamantly stated that the Boston wouldn’t do such a deal (via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post):

“Are we talking about the Celtics? Nah, they not gonna to do that,” Pierce told reporters. “They not gonna do that. That ain’t happening. They don’t got to make no moves.”

Are the #Celtics going to trade for Kevin Durant? Just ask Paul Pierce: pic.twitter.com/PtZwW7V0h7 — Jared Schwartz (@jschwartz115) July 26, 2022

Either Paul Pierce has some insider information on the Celtics’ offseason plans, or he’s just very confident in his own beliefs. In his mind, it seems as though the 10-time All-Star is certain that Boston isn’t going to make any significant moves this offseason.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum recently broke his silence on his team’s links to Kevin Durant, and Tatum said that he “loves” their current roster. Tatum and Pierce appear to be on the same page here, which could point to the fact that the latter’s recent truth bomb is indeed an accurate one.