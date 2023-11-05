Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett are hailing these two Celtics as the 'best defensive duo' in the NBA

The Boston Celtics are 4-0 behind their new starting five, and ex-Celtics stars Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett think that it starts with the NBA's ‘best defensive duo.'

In the latest edition of ‘KG Certified', Pierce raved about guards Derrick White and Jrue Holiday:

“This might be the best defensive duo. You know who it reminds me of? It reminds of when it was [Rajon] Rondo and Jrue Holiday, when they were in New Orleans, and they played Portland and they was D’ing [Damian Lillard] and [CJ] McCollum up. It looked like that.”

Pierce went on to explain how the two are setting the tone for the entire team:

“I was looking at the Celtics, they were picking up full court. They got Payton Pritchard picking up. They could be scary good, because when everybody buys into that side of the ball, that changes everything in the culture. It looks like they’re really buying into that side, and that’s what really brings your team together, the defense.”

The Celtics currently have the no. 1 offense and 4th best defensive ranking in the NBA. That's no surprise, considering just last year Holiday was named First Team All Defense and White made the second team. As long as the two continue to lead the way defensively, with Jaylen Brown and Jason Tatum leading the offense, the Celtics feel they have a legitimate shot at an NBA title.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, half of their starting backcourt won't be available when they take on the Nets on Saturday. White will miss the game due to a personal reason.