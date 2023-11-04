Can Boston stay undefeated at Brooklyn? Check out our NBA odds series for our Celtics-Nets prediction and pick.

The Boston Celtics are undefeated on the season thus far and they're coming off their franchise's second-highest scoring game after their 155-104 win over the Pacers. It was the biggest win for an NBA team in quite some time as they out-paced Indiana by 51 points. It's a testament to this year's Celtics being the real deal in the East and they come into this matchup as double-digit favorites as a result.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently cruising after winning their last three consecutive games. They tallied two heartbreaking losses to start the season, but they've since been able to grab wins over the Hornets, Heat, and Bulls. With their confidence high, they'll have an opportunity to try and stun the NBA's best team on their home floor.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Celtics-Nets Odds

Boston Celtics: -10 (-110)

Brooklyn Nets: +10 (-110)

Over: 227 (-110)

Under: 227 (-110)

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics looked more like the Harlem Globetrotters in their last game against the Pacers as they didn't even need Jayson Tatum to play by the fourth quarter. He notched 30 points and 12 rebounds in just three quarters of action as the Celtics exploded for 44 points in the first quarter. From there, they didn't look back as each one of their starters had at least 15 points while shooting 57% from the field and 57% from three. It was a sensational display in offense and it makes the Celtics even scarier this early in the season.

It'll be interesting to see how the Celtics cool off after their last performance. They can't expect to shoot 57% on 35 shots from three each game, but the balanced scoring out of their starters has been the perfect complement to Jayson Tatum and his movement towards NBA stardom. Derrick White has been phenomenal in passing the ball and the Celtics make the most out of every turnover on the defensive end. They've gone 2-1-1 ATS on the season so far, but a 10-point win never seems out of reach for this Boston team.

Why The Nets Could Cover The Spread

The Nets have found their groove after a stumbling out of the gates and they've managed to show their grit over the last two games. Their last game against the Chicago Bulls wasn't their best showing by any means, but they leaned on their defense and came up with big stops down the stretch. They also grabbed their first win of the NBA's In-Season Tournament and it should be a confidence boost to this young squad. Mikal Bridges was clutch in their win over the Bulls and continues to establish himself as a lockdown defender. They're still waiting on Nic Claxton to get healthy, so we still have yet to see the best of this Brooklyn team.

The Nets are able to catch a lot of teams off-guard with their hustle to the basketball and they have a great chance to put some pressure on the undefeated Celtics. While they're not the best defensive team, the Nets do a great job of rebounding as a team and play very fundamental in half-court situations. If they can slow this game down to their pace and clean up the glass, they could see a close game if the Celtics fall out of their shooting rhythm. Furthermore, the Nets have covered in every game this season going 5-0 ATS – don't be surprised if they keep it close in this one.

Final Celtics-Nets Prediction & Pick

The Boston Celtics will certainly be coming into this game with a ton of confidence after their last performance, but we can expect their shooting to take a small dip from what it was against the Pacers. Still, the Celtics match up better at almost every position opposite the Nets and should be able to cover this spread if they can balance their defense.

However, we've see Brooklyn be scrappy all season and this seems like a good spot for them to catch the East's best off their guard. For our prediction, let's take the Brooklyn Nets to cover the double-digit spread and give the Celtics a run for their money down the stretch.

Final Celtics-Nets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +10 (-110)