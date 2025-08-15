When the new NFL campaign begins, Aaron Rodgers will attempt to deliver the Pittsburgh Steelers their first Super Bowl victory since the 2008 season.

During Thursday’s joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers was seen chatting with the former quarterback who won both Super Bowl XL and Super Bowl XLIII for the Steel City, Ben Roethlisberger.

“Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger: Two 40-something Super Bowl-winning QBs chatting it up at joint practice,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor tweeted.

Across 18 years with the Steelers, Roethlisberger totaled 418 touchdowns, 64,088 passing yards, and six Pro-Bowl nods. He was a franchise staple from the moment he was drafted in 2004, and rewarded the team with 12 postseason appearances.

The two signal callers met in Super Bowl XLV when Rodgers led the Green Bay Packers to a 31-25 win. It was Roethlisberger’s final trip to the Super Bowl, and the only title that Rodgers won as a Packer.

Rodgers will hope to join Roethlisberger as one of the Pittsburgh quarterbacks who was able to win a Lombardi Trophy in black and gold. It seems as though he is bullish about the team’s chances.

“I think that there’s really only six to eight that really have a legitimate chance,” Rodgers told reporters late last month. “Sometimes it’s 10 to 12, and there’s teams that surprise you, but I would say on paper we’re probably one of those 10 to 12.”

Rodgers spent the previous two seasons with the New York Jets. The California native suffered a torn achilles in 2023, and was part of a pedestrian team effort in 2024.

Despite this, the 41-year-old will enter 2025 with high expectations given the Steelers’ rich history at the position.