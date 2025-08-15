The Las Vegas Raiders should be an improved unit with some of the pieces that they add on offense during the offseason. One of those pieces was Ashton Jeanty, whom the Raiders selected in the first round, and was the best running back in the draft. Fans were able to see a sneak peek of what Jeanty could bring to the team in the Raiders' first preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks, but instead, they were probably left disappointed.

Jeanty finished with -1 yards and carried the ball three times. The offensive line was not able to get much movement to help Jeanty create anything on the field, and it was a cause for concern.

Luckily, Jeanty and the offensive line had a good showing in their joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Justin Melo of Raiders Wire.

“Jeanty broke off multiple explosive runs and was consistently effective throughout the joint practice, according to various reports. It's worth acknowledging that several 49ers defensive starters sat this session out. Jeanty started practice hot by generating a big run once team drills started,” Melo wrote.

One player who seemed to be happy with the progress that Jeanty made was Geno Smith.

“Ashton today, he made a play,” Smith said. “I won't mention it, but like, it was something we did yesterday and we didn't really get it right. And then today he came out, we got it perfect. And I thought, like man, we took a big jump just from yesterday to today. He definitely took another step and another jump today.”

Ashton Jeanty could be big part of Raiders' offense

As the running back, Jeanty may have to set the tone for the offense at times. There's belief that he can do that as a rookie, and Smith sees him getting better every time he steps on the field.

"He's getting better by the day."#Raiders QB Geno Smith tells me Ashton Jeanty is on track to be 'a great player' and it showed at today's joint practice: 'He learns, he grows with every single experience.' pic.twitter.com/9dXe09iuEi — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) August 14, 2025

“He learns and he grows from every experience,” Smith said. “I think that's something that's going to make him that great of a player because he's getting better by day.”

Jeanty showed in college how dominant he can be, and the Raiders will be looking for that same mentality when he gets the ball in his hands. If the offensive line can play well, there shouldn't be any worries about Jeanty and what he can do for the offense, and hopefully, he's able to redeem himself in the Raiders' next preseason game.