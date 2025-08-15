As the Indianapolis Colts face the Green Bay Packers in the second preseason game on Saturday, there is still a question about who the starting quarterback will be come the start of the regular season. It remains to be seen what the Colts' plan looks like between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, as head coach Shane Steichen speaks more on where the team stands in terms of selecting one.

Richardson was taken with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and while his talent has been displayed, his performance has largely been frustrating thus far. This led to Indianapolis bringing in the veteran in Jones this offseason, who played with the New York Giants for the first six seasons of his career, in what was an up-and-down tenure, and then was with the Minnesota Vikings, but didn't play a snap.

Steichen would say there isn't an “exact timetable” on when a decision will be made about the starting quarterback, but he hopes it's “sooner rather than later.”

“We'll work through that,” Steichen said, according to the team's website. “We had today, we got a preseason game (Saturday), we have some practices next week, and we'll work through that. I don't have an exact timetable on it, but sooner rather than later would be nice.”

“I want to see how this thing plays out on Saturday, and we'll see early into next week and see where it goes,” Steichen continued.

Colts' quarterback battle between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones

Article Continues Below

Despite the Colts' star in Richardson suffering an injury in the preseason, he is back and throwing at practice as he looks to start for the team once again, looking to redeem himself. In 11 games played, he threw for 1,814 yards to go along with eight touchdowns and 12 picks, as Richardson feels this has been his best training camp since being in the NFL.

“I would like to agree, I would like to say I've improved from my first two camps. But there's still a lot of room for improvement,” Richardson said. “I feel like I'm nowhere near where I want to be. Yeah, I've been better throughout this camp, but there's still things I need to work on, still things I need to clean up, and I still got to be a better quarterback for this team. So, yes, I've improved, but there's still work to be done.”

While he has a general grasp of the system, it's been a process for Jones, but he mentioned how he believes he's “improved day to day.”

“I think I've improved day to day,” Jones said. “I've made progress kind of learning the system and executing. There's always things you're working on and trying to clean up.”

It all falls on the coaching staff led by Steichen, who mentioned how huge a decision it is and stated that “we'll work through it here soon.”

Indianapolis opens the regular season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Miami Dolphins.