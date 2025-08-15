The Green Bay Packers are keeping a close eye on quarterback Jordan Love as he works his way back from NFL preseason thumb surgery. The injury had limited his throwing in recent weeks, but his recovery timeline is beginning to take shape ahead of the Packers NFL preseason stretch run.

The quarterback admitted that adjustments are coming to protect the thumb during his return. “We might do some things a little bit differently just to protect the thumb for now,” Love said. He emphasized that avoiding setbacks is the top priority. “After having the surgery, you don’t want to go back out there and reinjure it before the season. So we’ll be smart with it going forward and kind of play some of those things by ear.”

Love confirmed that he plans to return to practice in some capacity next week. Whether he participates against the Seahawks in Green Bay next Thursday remains uncertain. The decision will depend on how he feels once he resumes throwing and moving at full speed.

The Packers understand the value of patience. Love’s growth as a starter has been one of the team’s biggest storylines. The coaching staff intends to balance preparation with risk management. The Packers' approach reflects a long-term mindset, prioritizing Week 1 readiness over short-term preseason snaps.

While the specifics of the “different” strategy remain under wraps, it is expected to involve controlled workloads and possibly modified drills. The goal is to ensure that the Jordan Love injury does not linger into the regular season. This method allows Love to rebuild rhythm without unnecessary strain.

Packers fans have been eager to see Jordan Love take the next step in his recovery from the thumb surgery. His return will mark an important checkpoint for the offense. Even limited preseason action could help build chemistry with receivers and fine-tune timing ahead of the opener.

For now, the Packers are set to move forward with a plan that protects both Jordan Love's health and the team’s ambitions. Love’s next week on the practice field will be a telling sign of how close he is to full strength, and how the team’s “different” approach plays out.