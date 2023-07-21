Boston Celtics point guard Payton Pritchard is staying busy this offseason, as he'll join the USA Select team that's set to scrimmage the USA's FIBA World Cup roster in early August.

According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Pritchard will team up with a few other rising stars on the 12-man select team, including Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma City big Chet Holmgren. Although this squad isn't the one that usually participates in the 2023 FIBA World Cup next month, any potential injuries could lead to Pritchard filling in as a replacement.

List of players that will be on the U.S. Select Team and take part in the FIBA World Cup training camp next month in Las Vegas with Team USA: 🏀 Chet Holmgren

🏀 Jalen Williams

🏀 Cade Cunningham

🏀 Jalen Green

🏀 Keegan Murray (via @ShamsCharania) pic.twitter.com/Y4Ow7tgXwg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 20, 2023

As for now, the 25-year-old will practice against a talented FIBA team headlined by 2023 Rookie of the Year Paolo Banchero, Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, and Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton. Ironically, Pritchard is older than all the aforementioned players and others on the starting team, however, playing with talented guys should only benefit the third-year Celtic.

Even though Pritchard has expressed interest in leaving the C's, it doesn't seem like he'll get his initial wish. The Celtics dealt guard Marcus Smart and nearly traded 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, but it doesn't seem like they ever found the right price for Pritchard.

With Smart out of the picture, the Oregon native could move up in the depth chart. Brogdon and Derrick White are certainly above him, but besides them, Boston doesn't really have another true ball-handler outside of Pritchard. Whether that leads to more minutes or not remains to be seen, yet at the very least it doesn't look like his time is up in Boston.

By playing with young, talented guys, hopefully Pritchard will be able to elevate his game as well. He hasn't had a real chance to shine yet, so maybe the 2023-24 season will be his big opportunity.