It's not too often that a role player that hasn't featured heavily in the rotation requests a trade. Furkan Korkmaz, who once was an important sharpshooter off the Philadelphia 76ers' bench, is an example of a fringe rotation player who tried — and failed — to convince his current employer to send him elsewhere. And now, following in Korkmaz's footsteps is Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard, a guard who simply couldn't find a breakthrough in Beantown due to their crowded guard rotation.

According to Jay King of The Athletic, the four-year guard out of Oregon “hopes to be traded” this offseason, reiterating his desire for a move to greener pastures (as if the Celtics aren't already the “greenest team” in the league).

The rationale behind Payton Pritchard's trade request is clear; this past season, he averaged the least minutes he's played for a season, with his playing time gradually dwindling the further he has progressed in his career.

Of course, it's been hard for Pritchard to carve out a consistent role for the Celtics. Above him in the rotation are the likes of Marcus Smart, Derrick White, and Malcolm Brogdon. With Pritchard set to enter free agency at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, he'll be hoping to prove his worth, and it's unlikely he does so in Celtics colors.

For the Celtics, it's difficult to envision receiving too big of a return for a rarely-utilized 6'1 point guard. But given how team-friendly his contract is, at $4.04 million, every interested team shouldn't have too many difficulties prying him away.

The question now is, which team can bring out the best in Payton Pritchard? Here are the three best fits for the disgruntled Celtics point guard in a potential trade.

After winning the 2023 NBA Draft Lottery, the impending arrival of generational prospect Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the town for the Spurs, and for good reason. Wembanyama's potential as a game-breaking presence on both ends of the court is unmatched, and the presence of social media has made him the most hyped-up prospect of all time.

But a single player does not a team make.

Even with Victor Wembanyama sure to prop up the Spurs' on-court product next year, they will still have plenty of holes in their roster. As one would recall, they finished last season with the worst net rating in the league. As such, it's hard to envision them turning things around dramatically in less than a year, even with Wembanyama in town.

At the moment, upping the roster's talent base remains of utmost importance. And why not do so by taking a flier on Payton Pritchard, the Celtics' first round pick back in 2020?

Pritchard isn't necessarily elite in any facet of the game. His handles and playmaking don't stand out, and as hard as he tries on defense, his size makes being a consistently impactful player on that end of the floor a difficult task. But Pritchard earns his corn as a floor spacer. Through his three seasons in the NBA thus far, he has shot 40 percent from deep.

Given the Spurs' current personnel at point guard, acquiring Pritchard gives their offense a whole new dimension by adding a pull-up threat, as well as someone who can make catch-and-shoot three-balls when Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell commandeer the offense.

Speaking of teams with glaring holes at the point guard position, the Jazz enter the 2023 NBA offseason in dire need of a floor general upgrade. After dealing away Mike Conley, they ended the year with Kris Dunn orchestrating the offense, which isn't exactly a recipe for success even if Dunn impressed to end the season.

Payton Pritchard won't necessarily be a needle-mover. But at the very least, Pritchard will be heading towards a franchise that believes in his talents. After all, it was Danny Ainge's brain trust who drafted Pritchard for the Celtics back in 2020.

The Suns have made it clear that they are looking for a long-term answer at the point. Chris Paul is already 38 years old, and he doesn't even have the cleanest bill of health, making him a risky asset to hold on to. Meanwhile, Cameron Payne has had bouts with inconsistency, even though he has stepped up for the Suns in the past.

Payton Pritchard will not be the long-term answer for the Suns at the point, that much is clear. However, it's not the worst idea to add yet another insurance policy for Paul, especially when Paul's backup Payne isn't exactly the most durable either.