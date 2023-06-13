Payton Pritchard wants to play somewhere else after seeing minimal time on the court for the Boston Celtics in the 2022-23 NBA season. However, finding a landing spot for the former Oregon Ducks star could be easier said than done.

One NBA executive noted to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com that there are legitimate doubts about the defensive capabilities of the 6-foot-1 Payton Pritchard that the Celtics might have done an excellent job of hiding but might get terribly exposed when playing under a different setup.

“He plays hard, but there are going to be questions about his size and his defense, with everyone playing pick-and-roll and forcing switches. It’s harder to target him so much with Boston, because they’ve got such a good defense … at least they did until what we saw in some of those playoff losses — whoa.

“But if you’re thinking about trying to pick him up, you have to be sure he’s going to play for you. Otherwise he’s not going to be happy, and you’ll be in the same boat.”

Pritchard averaged nearly 20 minutes per game in his first year in the NBA back in the 2020-21 campaign, but his minutes have gradually declined since. He only saw the floor for 14.1 minutes per contest in 2021-22 and then just 13.4 per last season. With Malcolm Brogdon and Derrick White — both better two-way players than Pritchard — Boston might have to make a decision soon on what it should do with the guard.

Payton Pritchard is under team control by the Celtics for at least one more season after they picked up his option for the 2023-24 campaign which is worth $4.037 million. He will be a restricted free agent by the end of next season.