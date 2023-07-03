The NBA can be a brutal business, and the Boston Celtics unexpectedly trading Marcus Smart is a good reminder of that.

Smart was with the C's for nine years and was undoubtedly their most vocal leader, yet to land star center Kristaps Porzingis, Boston sent him to the Memphis Grizzlies in a three-team trade. The 29-year-old was shocked by the late-night deal, however, he hasn't let that tough business decision get to him.

In an interview with CLNS Media, the former Defensive Player of the Year made it clear that he still has nothing but love for Boston.

“I grew up here,” he said. “I built a special bond with the fans and the people of Boston. I don't think there's any place in Boston I can go where I wouldn't be welcome.”

As for the fans' reaction to his departure from Beantown, Smart had some comforting words that might relieve the pain of many Green Teamers.

“It's definitely hard to say goodbye. I know talking to some of these fans. I definitely get emotional you know, they're coming up to me and they're bawling,” he added. “Boston will always be in my heart I love Boston.”

Smart could rightfully show a little anger towards Boston's front office, as Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reported that the organization ensured he wouldn't be moved a week before the trade. Yet, it seems like Smart's special connection to the city trumps any contempt he might have.

While the loss of a gritty, fan-favorite point guard is sad, the Celtics still have plenty to be excited about. They have three stars and a solid bench that should make them a contender again. Meanwhile, Smart isn't in a bad spot either, as his intensity is a perfect match for a young Memphis squad that's fresh off an impressive 51-31 regular season.