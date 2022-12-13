By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

For perhaps the first time all season, the Boston Celtics are facing some adversity. After the team won its first three games of its six-game road trip, the Celtics have dropped their last two to the Clippers and Warriors, each by double digits. Jayson Tatum hasn’t looked like his normal self as of late (averaging 19 points over the last two games), but Boston’s struggles go beyond just him. Defensively, the Cs are sorely missing the presence of Al Horford and Robert Williams.

And, unfortunately, Celtics fans will have to wait for at least one more game before either one of them returns to the court. According to a Twitter post from the team’s official account on Tuesday, Horford and Williams have been ruled out of Tuesday night’s showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers. Danilo Gallinari (ACL) is on the injury report as well.

With Horford and Williams still out of the lineup, expect more of the same in terms of Boston’s big-man rotation. Blake Griffin will likely start at the five spot once again, and Luke Kornet will be the first big off the bench for Boston. Griffin has played extremely well for the Celtics during this road trip, as he’s averaging nine points and 7.3 rebounds per game over his last three starts.

With that said, while Boston’s backup bigs have stepped up admirably in the absence of Horford and Williams, they’re probably going to have a rough go at trying to contain Anthony Davis, who is arguably the best player in the league right now.