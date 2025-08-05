When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded a king's ransom for DK Metcalf, fans had a pretty good idea who would be the team's WR1 for the foreseeable future, but after shipping away George Pickens, who would be his running mate and number two target for new quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

Well, while the Steelers do have a number of options, the favorite to secure that coveted WR2 spot may actually be one of the least likely, as 5-foot-9 journeyman Scotty Miller is coming in hot heading into the preseason, according to Mike DeFabo of The Athletic.

“The most noticeable receiver not named Metcalf? Scotty Miller. The 28-year-old, 5-foot-9 receiver had another strong day Sunday, winning several two-on-two reps during a competitive receivers-on-DBs period,” DeFabo wrote for The Athletic.

“While that's good news for Miller, it's not so much for an offense that was counting upon development from Calvin Austin III and Roman Wilson. On Sunday, Rodgers looked for Wilson on a corner route. The uncatchable ball skipped well in front of the receiver. Either the throw was errant, or they weren't on the same page. It was a similar story last week, when Rodgers looked for Wilson along the sideline and threw it well out of bounds. After that misfire, Rodgers walked Wilson through how to run his route the way the QB wants. Meanwhile, Austin missed his second consecutive practice with an injury. If defenses game plan to shut down Metcalf, someone needs to step up and start forming chemistry with Rodgers.”

Initially drafted in the sixth round out of Bowling Green by the Buccaneers, Miller won a Super Bowl in Tampa Bay before moving to Atlanta in 2023, when he played under future Steelers OC Arthur Smith. While Miller wasn't much of a force in 2024, catching just five of his nine targets in 13 games with just one start, he is a veteran pass catcher with deceptive speed and a knack for making things happen out of the slot. Considering Rodgers' mobility at this stage of the game, who knows? Maybe Miller will have a breakout season in his seventh NFL campaign.

More Pittsburgh Pirates News
Aug 2, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Liover Peguero (31) celebrates his three run home run with third baseman Jared Triolo (19) and shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Pirates makes shocking MLB history over weekend vs. RockiesZachary Draves ·
Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Oneil Cruz (15) runs off a grand slam in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Pirates’ Oneil Cruz leaves fans in awe with 451-foot grand slam vs. RockiesJosh Davis ·
Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle (9) hits a two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field.
Rockies’ Brenton Doyle blasts walk-off HR to help Colorado overcome 9-run deficit vs. PiratesAbdullah Imran ·
Members of the Colorado Rockies celebrate center fielder Brenton Doyle (9) (not pictured) two run walk off home run in the ninth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Coors Field.
Pirates fans lose their minds after blowing 9-run lead vs. lowly RockiesMike Gianakos ·
Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Andrew McCutchen (22) celebrates his three run home run with first baseman Spencer Horwitz (2) in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
Pirates accomplish insane feat in 1st inning vs. RockiesTroy Finnegan ·
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher David Bednar (51) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the ninth inning at Target Field. Doval
David Bednar trade grades for Yankees, PiratesZachary Howell ·