By Tomer Azarly · 2 min read

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics came into Monday night’s matchup against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers with a 21-6 record. After the loss to the Golden State Warriors, many expected a bounce-back game against an up-and-down Clippers team.

Instead, Kawhi Leonard came out and posted season highs in points (25), rebounds (nine), and assists (six) as the Clippers handed the Boston Celtics their worse defeat of the season at 113-93.

“I made shots, that’s it,” the Clippers’ star said of his 10-of-12 shooting night. “Shots went in. Shot 12 times, ball went in more than I missed. No. I’m just playing basketball the right way. Every time I step on the floor. If I’m doubled, I’m passing. If I can’t get a shot up, I’m going to the next action, making a play.”

"I’m focusing on the end of the year. Playoff basketball. Doesn’t matter about tonight." Kawhi Leonard says he’s keeping his eyes on the bigger picture. pic.twitter.com/pHO1a9wxkC — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 13, 2022

Leonard was especially decisive putting the ball down on the floor, repeatedly getting to his mid-range jump shot and to the basket.

Jayson Tatum, on the other hand, struggled for the second consecutive game. He finished Monday night’s game shooting just 7-of-20 from the field for 20 points. He did have 11 rebounds and four assists, but his offensive woes were too much for the Celtics to get past.

When asked about Leonard’s game in the postgame presser, Tatum was nearly speechless.

“He looked good,” Jayson Tatum told ClutchPoints. “Sh*t, he was 10-for-12 tonight. Felt like he made every shot. I mean he looked tonight, he did.”

"He looked good. Sh*t, he was 10-for-12 tonight. Felt like he made every shot. I mean he looked tonight, he did." Celtics' Jayson Tatum on how Clippers' Kawhi Leonard looked to him post-ACL. pic.twitter.com/p0dPPsjHtK — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 13, 2022

Monday marked Kawhi Leonard’s ninth game of the season. So far this season, he’s playing just 25.6 minutes per game, averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists on 45 percent shooting from the field.

Despite the poor performances from both Jayson Tatum Jaylen Brown (21 points on 9-of-15 shooting), Paul George was very complimentary of the Celtics star duo.

“With a team like them, they’re obviously gifted offensively with Jayson, with Jaylen,” George said of Tatum and Brown. “They got great pieces around them, so they’re gifted offensively. And with the growth and maturation of both of those two guys, I think they’re doing a great job of sharing that load, being playmakers and scorers and I think really just elevating each other. And so you see that with them.”

“It’s great to see. I love both of their games. I hope those two guys stick together for the rest of their career. They’re special together. It’s definitely a dynamic duo and I think they just compliment each other so well.”

Paul George on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown: "I love both of their games. I hope those two guys stick together for the rest of their career. They're special together. It's definitely a dynamic duo and I think they just compliment each other so well." pic.twitter.com/ZCzh9D21Oa — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) December 13, 2022

The Clippers and Celtics will battle it for the second and final time this season on December 29th. That game will be in Boston as part of a five-game road trip to close out the 2022 calendar year.