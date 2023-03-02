The Boston Celtics have won two of their first three games since the All-Star break but they know there are still areas where they can improve on. For Celtics big man Robert Williams, one challenge for the team is to be a more efficient bunch when starting the second half, especially now that the starters are healthy.

“We got to figure out a way to pick our effort up… looking at each other man to man and giving him a challenge to take on,” Robert Williams said (h/t Celtics on NBC Sports Boston).

The issue has been brought to light following the Celtics’ 109-94 road loss to the New York Knicks last Monday, though, Boston wasn’t really outplayed all that much in the third quarter — or in the second half — in that contest. Williams scored six points in that game on 3-for-4 shooting from the field while also providing seven rebounds and two blocks in 29 minutes of action. Meanwhile, Jayson Tatum struggled with his shot, as he made only six of 18 attempts from the floor for 14 points while committing a total of four turnovers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Either way, Robert Williams and the Celtics are still looking good despite their recent setback against the Knicks. They remain among the leaders in the Eastern Conference standings and among just a few teams in the league which has already won more than 40 games entering Wednesday.

It is not always going to be a smooth ride in the NBA, even for stacked teams like the Celtics, but at the same time, the momentum heavily matters in the league.