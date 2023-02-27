The 2022-23 NBA regular season is entering its 20th week, and the postseason race is heating up even more. After the eventful trade deadline and All-Star break, teams continue to jockey for position with just around 20-24 games to go per squad. It goes without saying that we should be prepared for even more exciting and unpredictable NBA action in the weeks to come. Let’s take a look at where all 30 teams are in our NBA Power Rankings as we enter Week 20 of this season.

The Boston Celtics keep their hold on the top spot this week. However, other teams have zoomed up the NBA Power Rankings. The Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, and Atlanta Hawks are our biggest climbers this week. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Dallas Mavericks all slide quite significantly. As always, take note that when making these NBA Power Rankings, we take into account the teams’ overall win-loss records, their performances in the current month, their most recent streaks or slumps, and their efficiency differentials.

The Celtics also continue to hold the best win-loss record in the league, although just barely. That’s because the Milwaukee Bucks are just half a game behind them, with the Denver Nuggets also in hot pursuit. The Bucks are also still the hottest team right now with 14 straight wins. How about the other teams, though? Where does each team stand when it comes to the most current NBA Power Rankings?

Without further ado, let’s look at our 2022-23 NBA Power Rankings entering Week 20 of the new season.

1. Boston Celtics (no change)

The Celtics don’t own a 14-game win streak, but they’re not far off. The Greens have won nine of their last 11 games to just remain a nose ahead of the red-hot Bucks. It’s also good to see Jaylen Brown back. He, in fact, just scored 26 points in a big win over the Sixers. It could be a challenging week ahead, though, against the Knicks (twice), Cavs, and Nets.

2. Milwaukee Bucks (no change)

The Bucks are the only unbeaten team in February. They have won all of their games this month. Those included victories over the Clippers (twice), Celtics, Heat (twice), and, most recently, the still KD-less Suns. It’s also great to see that in their last four games, the Bucks had guys step up big time as Giannis Antetokounmpo is still listed as day-to-day.

3. Denver Nuggets (no change)

The Nuggets have won five of their last six games and are still well ahead of the other teams in the West. Yes, that’s despite losing to the Grizzlies a couple of days ago. And judging by the way Nikola Jokic is playing, he very well could be looking at a third straight MVP, though Joel Embiid is hoping to finally break through.

4. Philadelphia 76ers (no change)

Speaking of Embiid, though, he continues to tear it up. In fact, he just dropped 41 points on the Celtics. Yes, they lost by three, but that should not diminish how well Embiid played. James Harden has also been putting up huge numbers. The Sixers are surely among the most dangerous teams in the upper echelon of the league right now.

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (no change)

The Cavs just snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Raptors, 118-93. It’s good they won, but we’d still love to see a lot more consistency from this team, especially against the elite teams out there. It’s good, then, that they get a crack at Boston this week and next.

6. Memphis Grizzlies (+1)

The Grizzlies are winners of four of their last six. Their two losses are “forgivable,” though, as these were against the Celtics and Sixers. The Grizzlies also just upended the No. 1 team in the West, so that’s a huge plus. It’s also great to see guys like Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. lead the team in scoring once in a while.

7. New York Knicks (+1)

The Knicks have won seven of their last eight games. It’s also just a matter of time before they overtake the Nets for fifth place in the East. The Julius Randle-Jalen Brunson pairing has just been butter for the Big Apple. Big tests come this week against the Celtics, Nets, and Heat.

8. Sacramento Kings (+2)

The Kings emerge from the All-Star break by stringing together three wins in a row. They beat the Blazers, Clippers, and Thunder to strengthen their hold on third place in the West and first place in the Pacific Division. Also, spot Malik Monk’s 45-piece against the Clips. Wow, right?

9. Phoenix Suns (-3)

We have yet to see the new-look Suns at full strength. That’s a big reason they slip three spots in our Week 20 NBA Power Rankings. They’ve also lost two of their last three games. It’s great to see Devin Booker cooking again, though we’re still hoping to see Kevin Durant in the flesh wearing his new Suns colors instead of just on social media.

10. Brooklyn Nets (-1)

We have to give the Nets some props, you know. They’re trying. They really are. It’s just that they’re no longer the same team, and their ceiling will continue to sink. They just don’t really have THAT GUY anymore. In fact, they’ve had four different leading scorers in their last four games. On one hand, that’s balance. On the other hand, that shows the absence of a true star. If the Nets don’t turn things around, they’re going to drop like a rock in the next NBA Power Rankings.

11. Golden State Warriors (+9)

The steal

The pass

The Warriors didn’t look too good in a loss to the Lakers a few days ago. However, they rebounded quite nicely with wins over the Rockets and Wolves. Now, the Dubs are suddenly 1.5 games out of the West’s top four. Also, Klay Thompson has been on fire, averaging 32.0 points over his last three games, and Steph Curry should be back soon. That’s why they’re on the rise in these Week 20 NBA Power Rankings.

12. Toronto Raptors (+2)

The Raptors are lately looking like the Raptors we thought they’d be. They enter Week 20 winners of seven of their last nine games, and they are very much in the play-in race out East. Acquiring Jakob Poeltl seems like a stroke of genius, too. He has averaged 14.3 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 2.3 steals per game since the All-Star break.

13. Utah Jazz (+8)

The Jazz are holding on, man. They epitomize how unstable things are in the West’s playoff race. At .500, Utah is two games out of fourth place but also just one game out of the 11th spot. That’s a crazy position to be in, but they’ve done well for themselves. The Jazz have won three of their last four and don’t have any intentions of just going belly up this season.

14. Atlanta Hawks (+8)

The Hawks have quietly built up quite a run. They have won four of their last six games and are very close to reclaiming the top spot in the Southeast Division. Recent wins over the Suns and Cavs were pretty impressive, too. They can overtake Miami this week as they face the Wizards, Blazers, and, fittingly enough, the Heat. Quin Snyder is expected to take over as the head coach soon.

15. Los Angeles Lakers (+3)

Speaking of turnarounds, though, these Lakers are slowly creeping up. They’ve won four of their last five and are just a game outside of the play-in. Of course, Anthony Davis has been good, but how about Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, eh? That Russell Westbrook trade is going swimmingly, and this Lakers team could be on the verge of a big rise of these NBA Power Rankings.

16. Los Angeles Clippers (-5)

The Clippers have lost four of their last six games. That’s why they slide down our Week 20 NBA Power Rankings. Winning over the Dubs and Suns was good. However, losing to the Mavs, Bucks, Kings, and Nuggets was bad. With the Wolves, Dubs, and Kings waiting this week, we may see more tough times coming for the Clippers as they continue to work Russell Westbrook into the lineup.

17. Washington Wizards (-5)

The Wizards fall down a few rungs after losing three of their last five games. Yes, Kristaps Porzingis has been playing really well, but it’s just really tough to trust this team’s consistency. It’ll be an interesting week ahead as they face the Hawks and Raptors (twice).

18. New Orleans Pelicans (-2)

Man, the Pels just keep on having a roller-coaster ride of a season. They’ve recently lost four of their last five games and are in danger of completely slipping out of the playoffs. That’s a crazy turnaround for a team that was once among the best in the West. Of course, much of it has to do with missing Zion Williamson.

19. Chicago Bulls (+5)

Back-to-back blowout wins against the Nets and Wiz may not sound like much at first. However, remember that this team just shelved Lonzo Ball for the season and went into the All-Star break losers of six in a row. The Patrick Beverley addition is working out so far, and the Bulls are now just half a game back in the East play-in race.

20. Minnesota Timberwolves (-7)

The Wolves have dropped five of their last seven games. That includes losing their last three in succession. It’s great to see Anthony Edwards blossoming as their top offensive option. However, we’re also not sure if Mike Conley is fitting in as well as many thought he would. It’s a tough stretch this week also against the Clippers, Lakers, and Kings. Things could get bad for Minnesota.

21. Miami Heat (-2)

The Heat are cooling off. Miami has lost four games in a row and is suddenly in danger of losing the Southeast Division to the Hawks. Losing to the Nuggets and Bucks may have been expected. However, losing to the Nets and Hornets just wasn’t supposed to happen.

22. Portland Trail Blazers (+1)

It has been an uphill climb for Portland to try and break into the West’s top 10. However, we can’t help but push them up one spot after Damian Lillard’s amazing 71-point performance against the Rockets. WHAT. A. SHOW.

23. Oklahoma City Thunder (-6)

The Thunder sure could use someone to score 71 points. With superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander listed as day-to-day, the Thunder are looking elsewhere for scoring. So far, Isaiah Joe has been that guy over their last two games. We don’t think that’s a very good thing, even though he’s performing admirably.

24. Dallas Mavericks (-9)

Man, we want to put the Mavs in a much better spot. However, the on-court product is just not matching their on-paper star power. Dallas has lost four of its last five games and has struggled to get the Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving pairing to mesh so far. Jason Kidd also had some troubling comments after blowing a 27-point lead against the Lakers. That means that we shouldn’t be fooled by their record. The Mavs are sheep in wolves’ clothing.

25. Indiana Pacers (+1)

The Pacers have won two of their last three games. That’s a big enough gain for a team that has fallen quite far from their once lofty spot in the East. Yes, Indy is just two games away from the play-in, but the way they’re playing, they probably won’t get there.

26. Charlotte Hornets (+1)

Don’t look now but the Hornets have won four straight games. That marks their first legitimate win streak of the season. They also count the Hawks, Wolves, and Heat among their victims. It’s probably nothing, but it’s still good to see signs of life from this team.

27. Orlando Magic (-2)

The Magic have lost three of their last five games. They’re also in that weird spot between the worst teams in the East and a potential late-season play-in threat. Franz Wagner and Wendell Carter Jr. have been impressive of late, though, so there’s that.

28. Detroit Pistons (no change)

Detroit has lost seven of its last eight games, including four in a row. It’s not so surprising. This team has pretty much given up on the season anyway.

29. Houston Rockets (no change)

The Rockets have lost nine games in a row. They also allowed Dame to score 71 points on their heads. This is just one of the worst teams in basketball right now. Well, at least they’re not the…

30. San Antonio Spurs (no change)

It’s a 16-game slump now for the Spurs to put them at the bottom of the Week 20 NBA Power Rankings. They haven’t won since mid-January. We feel like those two sentences might be on repeat for a couple more weeks. Wemby better be worth it.