As of August 15, the San Diego Padres have a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. Since the MLB trade deadline, the Padres have surged and have been red-hot, while the Dodgers have sputtered and fallen behind San Diego despite having a nine-game lead at the start of July. This marks the latest in the season the Padres have been in first place since 2010, so things are going well in San Diego.

The Padres' trade deadline acquisitions have paid dividends with Mason Miller, Ryan O'Hearn, Nestor Cortes, Freddy Fermin and Ramon Laureano all playing meaningful innings. JP Sears made one start before being sent down to Triple-A El Paso, but it should be a matter of time before Sears gets recalled.

With the rosters set to expand for the final month of the season, there are several players the Padres should call up to get an extended look.

Luis Campusano is an obvious choice

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano (12) tags Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) out at the plate to end the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park
David Frerker-Imagn Images

First and foremost, this is an obvious answer. Luis Campusano has been up and down quite a few times throughout his San Diego career. In total, he has appeared in 178 major league game with a .248 batting average and 17 home runs. In 2025, Campusano played in just 10 games and went hitless in 21 at-bats, leaving much to be desired for the talented catcher.

However, Campusano has been smacking the ball in Triple-A this season. In 78 games in El Paso, he has a .321 batting average with 21 home runs and 72 RBI.

On Thursday, Campusano hit another two home runs while going 3-for-5 in a 12-3 win over the Reno Aces.

Currently, it has been Fermin who has been starting behind the dish lately after being acquired in a deadline deal with the Kansas City Royals. Fermin has hit well, too. As of August 15, the former Royals backup has a .355 average with one home run and five RBI across nine games. Veteran Elias Diaz has also seen some work, but Campusano's red-hot performance in Triple-A should prompt a September call-up.

Plus, San Diego can use him as a DH or in a bench role as a pinch-hitter and give him another look to see if he is a future piece of their team.

Jackson Wolf could be some insurance

The Padres pitching staff has been performing well. However, the Padres just sent Michael King back to the IL and recalled Randy Vasquez in the process. Furthermore, at some point the team will probably want to rest some starters for the playoffs, depending how the divisional race turns out.

Enter Jackson Wolf, the 26-year-old lefthander. Wolf made one appearance at the big league level in 2023 with San Diego, throwing five innings and giving up three runs on six hits while getting the win over the Detroit Tigers.

This year, he has a 5-2 record with a whopping 5.96 ERA in 16 games. He does have 75 strikeouts in 74 innings pitched, and while the ERA is high, he pitched well in Thursday's game.

Wolf gave up just two runs on seven hits over five innings in the win over Reno, and it might be worth giving him a look as a potential spot starter or long relief role.

Although his ERA is high, the Padres might want to see what he can do at the big league level and see if he is worth holding on to or not going forward.

Tiro Ornelas would provide outfield depth

Finally, Tirso Ornelas is another choice that makes a lot of sense. The outfielder played in just seven games with the big league club this year, recording just one hit in 14 at-bats before going back to Triple-A.

The 25-year-old just returned from a long eight-week IL stint, but he has plenty of pop. On the year, he has a .299 average with five home runs and 36 RBI despite missing a large chunk of time.

In Thursday's win over Reno, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs, and two runs scored in a strong effort once again.

Ornelas has all sorts of pop in his bat as well.

The Padres outfield is crowded with Laureano, Gavin Sheets, Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. all there. But, Ornelas can be a much-needed bench bat and slot in to give those guys days off, especially as the season winds down.

Plus, he could gain valuable experience from being around those other stars for the final month of the season.

With the rosters expanding soon, it will be interesting to see if the Padres call up any of these guys or decide to go in a different direction.

More San Diego Padres News
San Diego Padres starting pitcher Michael King (34) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Petco Park.
Padres make Michael King injury move right before Dodgers seriesJosh Davis ·
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) walks to the dugout after the second inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park.
Padres pull off 1st-place feat not seen since 2010Joey Mistretta ·
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (30) walks off the field during a pitching change in the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Dave Roberts admits surprise at Dodgers’ standings freefallMike Gianakos ·
San Francisco Giants pitcher Joey Lucchesi (57) has a mound visit during the fifth inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park.
Giants reach new low not seen since 1940 after Padres sweepJosh Davis ·
San Francisco Giants shortstop Willy Adames (2) makes an out at first during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park.
Willy Adames doesn’t hold back on Giants’ situation after Padres sweepBrayden Haena ·
Michael King, Dylan Cease, Nick Pivetta
1 Padres’ player who will make or break 2025 playoff chancesChristopher Hennessy ·