Following an extensive investigation into the Connor Stalions allegations, the Michigan football program knows the fallout it will face. Although former head coach Jim Harbaugh and Stalions will face sanctions, the Wolverines will keep their 2023 College Football Playoff national championship. The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach shared the thoughts of NCAA president Charlie Baker via X (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

“It would have been *very* difficult for the NCAA to vacate Michigan's 2023 national championship after NCAA president Charlie Baker said the Wolverines won it ‘fair and square,'” posted Auerbach on the social media platform.

The odds of the Michigan football team losing their title were very slim to begin with. The Wolverines were considered to be college football's best team in 2023, and it showed with their strong win in the championship game. Furthermore, the fact that Stalions and Harbaugh are no longer with the program likely helped with that choice as well. Now, the Michigan football program is Sherrone Moore's to run. Since it has been confirmed that their national championship will stay with the team, can the Wolverines get back to the CFP in 2025?

Michigan football, Sherrone Moore look to improve in 2025

The Michigan football program will look to improve on Moore's first campaign in charge. They went 8-5, largely due to an offense that sputtered when it lost so many contributors from the national title winning team. Now, Moore has solidified the quarterback position with the additions of transfer Mikey Keene and five-star freshman Bryce Underwood. While many Michigan football fans will root for Underwood to take the field immediately, he will have to earn the starting role.

If the Michigan football offense can get back on track, then year two of the Moore era will be more successful. However, they will have to hit the ground running. Early season non-conference matchups include road trips to Oklahoma and Nebraska. If Underwood is at the helm of the offense, can his talent and new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey's play calling overcome his inexperience? The Michigan football program and its fans can't wait to find out.