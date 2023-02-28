New York Knicks big man mitchell robinson was not afraid to challenge Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum and his defensive fearlessness was instantly rewarded with a highlight block.

MITCHELL ROBINSON MEETS TATUM AT THE RIM. 😤 pic.twitter.com/TLEFVWyc62 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 28, 2023

Nobody just dunks so easily on Mitchell Robinson, and Jayson Tatum learned that lesson the hard way. Robinson is among the best rim protectors in the NBA. He entered the Celtics game leading the Knicks with 1.8 blocks per game. Adjusted to per 100 possessions, Robinson still paces New York with 3.2 blocks average.

To further illustrate how great of a defensive player Robinson is, the man that Jayson Tatum just tried to humiliate only to get himself embarrassed in the end walked into the contest with opponents shooting 6.9 percent worse on shots taken within six feet of the basket when he is on the floor. In addition to that, opponents are shooting 5.0 percent worse overall on shots they take when Robinson is seeing action.

Jayson Tatum is not going to let that stuff from Robinson stop him from ever trying again to challenge the Knicks center at the rim, but he probably has to think longer before doing it again. For one, turning shots away at the rim is the one asset that Robinson gets love the most for from his team and Knicks fans.

Before facing Jayson Tatum and the Celtics Monday night, Robinson was averaging 7.4 points on 68.8 percent shooting from the field, 9.1 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in 26.9 minutes per game.

The Knicks take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday after the Boston game.