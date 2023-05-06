Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams put his body on the line late in the fourth quarter Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers but paid for it as he suffered an apparent forearm injury and ultimately went back to the locker room. But, thankfully, he’s just fine and is available to return, via Chris Forsberg.

“Robert Williams III has a right forearm contusion and is AVAILABLE to return.”

More to come.