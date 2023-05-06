Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Boston Celtics big man Robert Williams put his body on the line late in the fourth quarter Friday against the Philadelphia 76ers but paid for it as he suffered an apparent forearm injury and ultimately went back to the locker room. But, thankfully, he’s just fine and is available to return, via Chris Forsberg.

Robert Williams heads to locker room. Seemed to grab at his right arm after the hustle play. pic.twitter.com/NTCJnxGH8h — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 6, 2023

“Robert Williams III has a right forearm contusion and is AVAILABLE to return.”

