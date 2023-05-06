Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Jayson Tatum gave Boston Celtics fans quite the scare after he appeared to injure his knee while diving for the loose ball in Game 3 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Midway through the second quarter, Tatum collided with a courtside fan in an attempt to recover the ball. While he was able to save the possession for Boston, it came with a price as he seemed to bang his left knee in the play.

The Celtics eventually brought him to the locker room, sparking the concerns of fans. Fortunately, Tatum was able to return quickly.

Jayson Tatum went to the locker room after appearing to bang his knee while diving into the stands on this play. He stays in the game 🙏pic.twitter.com/cMXSmNr5ET — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

In a classy move, though, Jayson Tatum made sure to check on the fans that he accidentally hit with his reckless play.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jayson Tatum went over to the fan and made sure he is ok after he ran into him. Jayson Tatum is going to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/9z9pTlXb45 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 6, 2023

The Celtics are certainly lucky Tatum didn’t suffer a serious injury, though. It would have been problematic had the superstar forward ended up sitting the rest of the contest because of the play.

Here’s to hoping that Tatum’s knee issue won’t be a long-term problem. As everyone knows, players often feel the effects of in-game injuries following the showdown, so the Celtics forward is not totally out of the woods yet.

With the Sixers getting healthier following the return of Joel Embiid, the last thing the Beantown team wants is for their top scorer and leader to be sidelined.

Prior to Game 3 on Friday, Tatum is averaging 26.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game in the postseason. He dropped just seven points in their Game 2 win, but he isn’t expected to keep struggling in the series.