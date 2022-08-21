The latest signs Celtics won’t trade Jaylen Brown for Kevin Durant

Jaylen Brown’s name has been repeatedly thrown in several Kevin Durant trade rumors, but by the looks of it, the Boston Celtics have no plans to to move him at all.

Despite earlier reports stating that the Celtics have offered the Nets a package centered around Brown in exchange for Durant, Adam Himmelsbach of Boston Globe shared that his league sources have revealed that the two teams “have not had any real discussions of substance” about KD. They have also consistently communicated with the star guard regarding the situation.

If that isn’t enough proof, Brown’s Celtics teammate Grant Williams effectively denied the speculations as well when he shared that the 25-year-old will use all those talks as added motivation.

“[Brown is] going to take it with a competitive mindset, too. I think that he’s going to come back with a chip on his shoulder and I love that, because I know how he responds and he’s going to be very, very, secure, because he’s secure in himself,” Williams shared.

For what it’s worth, while adding Kevin Durant to the roster is definitely enticing for the Celtics, even team owner Wyc Grousbeck said recently that he is more than satisfied with the current roster led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. After all, he likes the chemistry of the team, which was a huge factor when they made it to the NBA Finals in 2022.

“We think our roster right now is a strongly contending team. Ime loves the group, Brad loves the group, I love the group. Then the group is very cohesive,” Grousbeck shared.

Of course nothing is certain in the NBA and thigs can change quickly. However, for those hoping to see KD in Boston or Brown in Brooklyn, it’s best not to get your hopes too high.