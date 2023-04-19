Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Boston Celtics fans are feeling themselves after the team’s 119-106 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of their NBA Playoffs first round series. While it’s exciting for Celtics fans that their team is now in the driver’s seat in the series, it was even better that the Hawks’ best player, Trae Young, was outplayed by Boston’s Derrick White.

Celtics fans took to Twitter and puffed their chests after White looked like the superior point guard on Tuesday night. Here are some of the best reactions.

in a series with dejounte Murray Marcus smart trae young and Malcom brogdon, Derrick White is the best guard on the floor everytime he’s out there 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qcClHLxUKR — Bruk 🎞️ (@DevlandSaga) April 19, 2023

Celtics fans have officially declared White, who scored 26 points on 11-for-16 shooting from the field, the best guard in this NBA Playoffs series.

Why, you ask? Because of plays like this.

Derrick White in first half: 12 points on 6-8 shooting. But it was this steal and this block that changed the entire tone of the game. pic.twitter.com/LWFMlMG9SM — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) April 18, 2023

Celtics fans pointed to this play, where White stole the ball from the Hawks, scored, then promptly blocked Young on the other end, as a turning point in the contest.

Young, who made just nine of 22 shot attempts from the field and had five turnovers, could not escape the comparisons to White on social media from rabid Celtics fans.

Derrick White outplaying Trae Young? Glorious — HeftyMeal (@kelvinklein_20) April 19, 2023

Derrick White punking Trae Young this series pic.twitter.com/8zrYFt7Qlc — ‏ً (@FanMahome) April 18, 2023

I AM NOT EVEN JOKING A LITTLE BIT ANYMORE DERRICK WHITE > TRAE YOUNG https://t.co/b1YW0KUFN8 — Mike (@MikeAdxx) April 19, 2023

Derrick White when he see Trae Young on the court pic.twitter.com/2gCXkjkizI — Trey (@TA1297) April 19, 2023

While it might be quick to anoint White over Young, a two-time All-Star, it’s certainly fair to say that the Celtics guard outplayed the Hawks star on Tuesday.

Boston now has a stranglehold on the NBA Playoffs series, given the Hawks’ bleak history down two-games-to-none in the postseason.

Simply put, the Hawks are going to need Young to play a lot better than he did on Tuesday night. If he doesn’t, Celtics fans will be waiting to let him have it on social media.