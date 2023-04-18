The Athletic surveyed NBA players anonymously on a variety of topics, and one of those topics includes the most overrated player in the league. There were 54 votes in total, and Trae Young received the most individual votes, via Sam Amick and Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks got the most individual votes, and received 14.8% of the vote share. There were no anonymous quotes regarding Young, but it should not come as a huge surprise that he is near the top of this list. He is the star player for the Hawks, and got a ton of credit for the team’s trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021. The team has seen turmoil and has gone through transition over the last couple of years, and the spotlight continues to be on him.

Julius Randle of the New York Knicks and Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors were tied for second-highest vote share with 7.4%. Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat, Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies were all tied at 5.6% of the vote, behind Julius Randle and Pascal Siakam.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The survey touched on other topics as well. The league overwhelmingly believes that Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers should be the league MVP. There were 102 votes for that question, and 50% of the vote went to Joel Embiid. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets got 25.5% of the vote.

There were some interesting answers to some questions, but Trae Young being the most overrated player is an intriguing one. Him and the Hawks will have to perform better over the next few years to shake that perception within the league.