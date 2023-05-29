The Boston Celtics’ pursuit to be the only team to come back from a three-nothing deficit is alive. The person that kept them alive to even have a chance is none other than Derrick White. As the clock was winding down, Derrick White’s shot shook the basketball world with his miraculous tip-in to win over the Miami Heat. Prior to all of that happening, JJ Redick already knew that White would be up for these types of challenges.

JJ Redick praised Derrick White for his season-long performances with the Celtics. In his podcast, Old Man and The Three, Redick vividly compared him to Alfred Pennyworth from the Batman movie franchise.

“To me, Derrick White is the ultimate Alfred. Any matchup. Any series. He is going to figure out a way to make an impact and help the stars,” Redick said as he praised White for his contributions to the Boston Celtics.

Derrick White is the ultimate Alfred pic.twitter.com/CHxTii9zny — TheOldMan&TheThree (@OldManAndThree) May 28, 2023

A lot of what Redick said held water throughout this Heat series. Derrick White is a solid performer for the Celtics. He’s seen the floor over 31 minutes in this Heat matchup. In the last five games alone, White totaled 14.2 points per game on a very efficient 52.2% from the floor. He has also shot from beyond the arc on a 54.5% clip.

Defensively, White continues to prove why he is an NBA All-Defensive second-team selection. He racked up 1.2 steals per game in their last five outings. His rim protection has also been elite for a guard. Derrick White totaled 1.8 blocks per game since Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Boston has their Batman in Grant Williams. Now, they have Alfred in Derrick White.