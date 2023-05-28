Derrick White‘s last-second, put-back layup saved the Boston Celtics‘ season.

He crashed the offensive glass and found an opening to tip in a missed 3-pointer from Marcus Smart, giving Boston a 104-103 win in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

The Celtics are one win away from becoming the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit and win it.

After White’s shot, fans went crazy in Boston. This video from Rob Way in Boston shows Celtics supporters dancing and climbing street poles.

Right now in Boston after the Celtics force a Game 7. #BleedGreen pic.twitter.com/WtP0R6d64k — Rob Way (@RobWayTV) May 28, 2023

It is great time to be a fan of the team.

Boston appeared to be dead in this series when it lost the first two games at home and had a blowout Game 3 loss on the road.

However, the Celtics have found a way to assert themselves in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Forward Jayson Tatum has played very well, averaging 28.3 points on 50 percent shooting in the last three games. Tatum had 31 points to lead Boston to a Game 6 Saturday night.

Boston’s Game 6 win also made legend Paul Pierce excited.

The Celtics will play Game 7 of this series on their home floor Monday at 8:30 p.m. ET. If they win, they will advance to their second straight NBA Finals to face the Denver Nuggets, who won the Western Conference.

Boston is seeking its 18th NBA championship, which would be the most of any NBA team. It is tied with the Lakers at 17 championships.

Can the Celtics complete the comeback? If they do, Boston could celebrate even more.