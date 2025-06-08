The Boston Red Sox have been in a free fall over the last few weeks, and one player who has contributed to their struggles is star shortstop Trevor Story. For one night at least, though, Story delivered in a big way for the Red Sox, and he played a central part in the team's big 10-7 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night.

After a hot start to the season, Story labored through the month of May, posting just a .158 batting average with two home runs and seven runs batted in. He was huge for Boston on Saturday, though, as he collected three hits in five at-bats, driving in five of the team's 10 runs. After the game, Story admitted that it was nice to contribute, but he was more focused on helping his team pick up a much-needed victory.

“It's good, man. It's just nice to get the W, honestly. That's what it's about, coming here in a hostile environment, playing a good team,” Story said in a postgame interview with Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports. “It was good to contribute on the offensive side tonight, and the guys got on base for me so I could knock them in.”

Trevor Story, Red Sox looking to get back on track amid rough stretch

Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story (10) fields the ball to start a double play during the sixth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park.
Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Not much has gone right for the Red Sox, and Story's struggles have been just one piece of the puzzle. Since signing his six-year, $140 million contract with the team back in 2022, Story has been a major disappointment for Boston, but that was due in large part to a slew of injuries he dealt with. This year, he's stayed healthy, but he just has not managed to produce as expected.

The Sox and their fans are hopeful that this game can be a turning point for Story, especially since the team is already down a pair of key sluggers, Triston Casas and Alex Bregman, due to injuries. The team will look to pick up a huge series victory over New York on Sunday night, with first pitch being scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.