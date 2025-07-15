Georgia football coach Kirby Smart has gone up against legendary college coach Nick Saban many times. Smart is humorously hoping that he and Saban won't have to face each other any more. Smart is weighing in on rumors that Saban could soon return to coaching.

“I called (and) offered him (Will) Muschamp's (analyst) job, but he was overqualified,” Smart said, per On3. “The boss (Miss Terry) at home will make that call for him, not him.”

Saban has been out of coaching since the end of the 2023 season. He coached at Alabama, LSU and other spots, winning multiple national championships in college football. Saban also briefly was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins in the NFL.

Following his retirement, Saban has been approached about coaching again. One of the schools that reached out was West Virginia, who was looking for a coach this offseason before hiring Rich Rodriguez.

Saban has worked in broadcasting since leaving coaching. He also is serving on President Donald Trump's commission to reform college athletics in the age of NIL.

Kirby Smart is hoping to lead Georgia back to the College Football Playoff

It makes sense that Smart probably wouldn't like to have to go against Saban again. Georgia football has done very well in recent years under Smart. The Bulldogs have won national championships, and made the College Football Playoff.

Last season, the team reached the CFP before losing in a quarterfinal game to Notre Dame. This year, the Bulldogs have national championship hopes in mind. Georgia has a slew of talent including quarterback Gunner Stockton.

“The No. 1 thing Gunner does is he leads,” Smart said at SEC Media Days on Tuesday, per Gwinnett Daily Post. “He does it the right way, each and every day. He commands the room. He works his butt off. Gunner is already one of the leaders of our team. I think you saw that last year when he came in after halftime (against Texas in the conference championship) and laid it on the line physically and mentally. I’m excited to see him grow and continue to get better.”

Georgia kicks off the 2025 season with a game against Marshall in August.