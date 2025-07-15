It's been a busy offseason for the San Antonio Spurs, who recently selected Dylan Harper with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, adding to their now suddenly robust collection of guard talent. Victor Wembanyama has been in China for a large chunk of this summer working on his game, and the star was recently cleared to return to basketball from the blood clot that sidelined him in 2025-26.

Recently, Michael C. Wright of ESPN reported on how Wembanyama believes that being in China has helped him improve this offseason.

“In addition to improved mental focus, Wembanyama believes some of the moves involved in kung fu training taught him more about how to achieve optimal body positioning through a better range of movement, which could prove beneficial on the court,” reported Wright.

It was all a part of a plan to “put his body through a different method of training to learn more about himself,” he added.

What is Victor Wembanyama's ceiling?

San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) handles the ball in front of Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) in the first half at Frost Bank Center.
Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Right now, there probably isn't one.

Article Continues Below

Victor Wembanyama has risen the ranks of NBA stardom quicker than any player since LeBron James figures to be a legitimate MVP candidate heading into the 2025-26 season.

Wembanyama was well on his way to winning the Defensive Player of the Year award last season before his campaign was unfortunately cut short due to the scary blood clot situation. However, thankfully, that is now behind him, and Wembanyama will almost assuredly be the heavy favorite to win the award at the beginning of the upcoming season.

Offensively, Wembanyama continued to expand his horizons last year, letting it fly from three on heavy volume with impressive accuracy and also improving immensely as a playmaker.

It remains to be seen how the Spurs will look to integrate the three hyper-talented guards currently on their roster in Dylan Harper, De'Aaron Fox, and last year's Rookie of the Year winner Stephon Castle.

However, while the fit may not be seamless, having too much talent is generally a good problem to have.

The Spurs' season is set to get underway in October.

