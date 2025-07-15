Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be sporting some sweet throwback uniforms in the 2025 NFL season.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers revealed that the franchise's 1976 creamsicle uniforms are back as part of their celebration of the team's 50th season in the NFL. Tampa Bay announced the return of the said look via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“For those who built our legacy — and the ones forging its future,” the caption on the post read. The video is also a nostalgic walk down memory lane with several clips from the Buccaneers' past featured in it, as well as players from previous years and decades to present. Steve Spurrier, who was the Buccaneers quarterback in the team's inaugural season, voiced over the video.

For those who built our legacy — and the ones forging its future. pic.twitter.com/eB4QlAc5t0 — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) July 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The '76 Jersey represents a piece of Buccaneers history and serves as a tribute to the generations of fans and players who shaped this franchise,” read a statement from Buccaneers Chief Operating Officer Brian Ford (via the Buccaneers' official website).

Article Continues Below

“As we launch into our 50th season, we're proud to reintroduce The '76 Jersey and the tradition it embodies. It is a reminder that every Buccaneers fan, from the originals to the newest generation, is part of an evolving story that started in 1976 and continues being written today.”

The creamsicle jersey design was used by the Buccaneers only during the 1976 campaign, as the team changed the look in 1977, when the numbers were in red color with an orange outline, according to Sportslogos.net. A special creamsicle patch commemorating the franchise's 50th season will also be on the throwback threads.

Fans will get to see Mayfield and company roll out to the field decked out in the throwback uniform on Sep. 21, which is Week 3 of the 2025 NFL season, when Tampa Bay plays its first home game of the campaign at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa against Justin Fields and the visiting New York Jets. Before that, the Buccaneers will square off with the Atlanta Falcons and lock horns with the Houston Texans, both on the road, in Week 1 and Week 2, respectively.

The Buccaneers are coming off a 10-7 campaign in 2024, while winning the NFC South division for the fourth year in a row.