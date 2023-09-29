The start of NBA training camp is less than a week away, and the Boston Celtics still have some work to do.

It's been a busy offseason for the C's, as they traded away key players like Marcus Smart and Grant Williams while acquiring a big name in Kristaps Porzingis. They also focused on retaining their stars by signing guard Jaylen Brown to the richest contract in league history.

Yet, with a lot of shakeup this summer, Boston's roster isn't quite finalized. So, ahead of Celtics training camp, here are three burning questions the C's must answer before tipping off their 2023-24 season.

3. Who will win the Celtics' final starting spot?

In his last two seasons as a Celtic, Smart started every game he played in. However, it's a new day in Beantown, as the former Defensive Player of the Year is now in Memphis and a starting spot is up for grabs.

Assuming everyone remains healthy, guard Derrick White should be in a prime position to fill that vacancy. The 29-year-old had a stellar sophomore season with the C's in which he played all 82 games and averaged 12.4 points per outing.

As for the rest of the starting five, Jaylen Brown and fellow star Jayson Tatum will undoubtedly lead the charge as they have for most of their careers. Porzingis, one of the newer faces in Boston, should start too if he can avoid the injury bug he's been previously plagued with.

The fifth and final spot is less clear. Although that role could be reserved for veteran big Al Horford, he's now 37 and entering his 17th season in the league. On the other hand, there's shot-blocking center Robert Williams III, who's rarely been healthy enough to solidify a starting spot. The younger center did get the starting job a few times in the 2022-23 postseason though, so if Boston wants to hand the reins over to the next generation, perhaps Williams earns the nod on opening night.

Either way, the Celtics will roll with a formidable starting five that has no shortage of star power.

2. Who's going to step up as the next leader?

The Celtics have plenty of talented players, but do they have an established leader? Before, that was undoubtedly Smart's role, yet he'll now try to assume that position with the Grizzlies. Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla is still pretty new to manning the helm, so someone will have to step up for the C's and become the team's next leading voice in the locker room.

Horford has the years under his belt to become the de facto leader, yet he might not be in the NBA for much longer. Perhaps Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown can fill the absence left by Smart, as they'll hopefully stay in Beantown for the long haul. In addition, they're the go-to guys for the Celtics and it's rare (but not impossible) to see a team led by anyone outside of their marquee players.

Tatum and Brown have always had youth on their side, but they're now more than six seasons into their respective professional careers. It could finally be time for them to lead the Green Team on and off the court.

1. Is Jrue Holiday coming to town?

The most urgent question surrounding Boston's roster revolves around former Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday.

The current Portland Trail Blazer was a major piece in Milwaukee's trade for seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard. However, he's reportedly not staying in Oregon for long, as the Blazers could swap him for draft capital and more. The C's are one of several teams in the mix for Holiday, but can they even do it?

Holiday is due to make around $37 million next season, meaning Boston would likely have to match his salary with multiple players. That would mean a potential package would have to include some combination of Williams, White, reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, and maybe more.

Since Portland is rebuilding, its front office will also demand valuable picks. The C's have some first-round selections to offer which allows them to seriously inquire about Holiday, but any deal for the 2021 NBA champion will come at a significant cost.

Do Brad Stevens and company want to drum up trade rumors just ahead of training camp? It could be risky given the near-trade that almost sent Brogdon to Los Angeles this offseason. If the Celtics are serious about Holiday, they'll have to sacrifice any future financial flexibility and potential team chemistry and go all in for Banner No. 18.