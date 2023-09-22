Boston Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon and his team currently seem to be on shaky terms. Earlier this summer, Brogdon was initially thought to be a part of a trade before Boston then found a way to acquire Kristaps Porzingis, instead dealing fellow guard Marcus Smart.

This understandably led to some tensions between Brogdon and the Celtics as the two look to find a way to move forward heading into the 2023-24 season.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

At least one NBA insider thinks that that process may be an arduous one.

“I don’t think the bad feelings are over including him in any trade discussions,” said Ramona Shelburne of ESPN. “…I think a lot of this has to do with what’s going on with his elbow.”

Malcolm Brogdon's elbow was the injury that kept him out for a lot of the Celtics' shocking loss to the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals. After going down 3-0 in that series, Boston stormed all the way back to tie things up at three apiece, only to fall flat on their faces in front of the home fans in the decisive Game 7.

Brogdon, who won the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year Award last year, was severely limited in the games he played during the series and also missed multiple games altogether.

It remains to be seen whether the Celtics will continue looking to move Brogdon, especially after they already got rid of Smart earlier in the offseason. However, don't expect Brogdon to embrace the team with open arms anytime soon.