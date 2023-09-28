The Boston Celtics have struggled to stay healthy in recent years, and so has newly acquired center Kristaps Porzingis. However, the 2018 All-Star is reportedly good to go ahead of training camp next week.

On Wednesday, Porzingis participated in his first scrimmage since being diagnosed with plantar fasciitis earlier this offseason, per Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe. While there were plenty of concerns about Porzingis' status when he was sidelined for the entire FIBA World Cup, Himmelsbach reported that the Latvian star is healthy.

“Kristaps Porzingis took part in his first scrimmage Wednesday since being shut down due to his foot injury,” Himmelsbach reported via a league source. “He looked good and had no issues.”

Boston has had a tough time keeping its roster healthy for an entire season. Just last year, Danilo Gallinari suffered a torn ACL before the 2022-23 campaign began and center Robert Williams III missed more than half of the regular season. Then in a crucial Game 7 in the Eastern Conference Finals, Celtics star Jayson Tatum tweaked his ankle in the first quarter and never looked quite right after. Boston lost 103-84 to the Miami Heat and finished its season the way it started: with untimely injuries.

Hopefully, the 2023-24 season is a different story. Porzingis appears to be healthy and reigning Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon has reportedly recovered from his elbow injury without any surgery required.

A healthy Green Team is as important as ever, especially in the wake of a blockbuster trade that sent seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks. With plenty of talented teams in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics will need Porzingis and others to be healthy for the long haul.