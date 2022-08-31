Will we see Carmelo Anthony change his colors from the purple and gold of the Los Angeles Lakers to the iconic green and white of the Boston Celtics, two historic rivals?

It’s possible, especially after reports came out that Carmelo Anthony was unlikely to return to the Lakers after signing wings Juan Toscano-Anderson and Troy Brown Jr.

According to the latest report made by Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports, a move to Boston may be in the cards for Carmelo Anthony, especially after the injury suffered by Danilo Gallinari while playing for Italy in the FIBA World Cup qualifying window. A reunion with the New York Knicks is also apparently still on the table:

Carmelo Anthony has been considered a potential signee by the Boston Celtics in recent days following Danilo Gallinari's suffered torn meniscus in his left knee on Saturday, I'm told. Knicks are still believed to have interest in the former Laker, Thunder, Blazer, Rocket. pic.twitter.com/nGePtMj7YI — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) August 31, 2022

Melo to the Celtics as a potential move has been reported as early as May, when Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported that Boston could move for the surefire Hall of Famer, as he can fill a role as a veteran shooter off the bench,

“If they make a run here and get to the conference finals or the Finals, he’s a solid option as a veteran shooter who can fill a small role,” a Western Conference executive said in Deveney’s report. “If you’re (Jayson) Tatum or (Jaylen) Brown, they’d welcome a veteran like that. They have young shooters that they are not playing and maybe they prioritize those guys. But he’d be a security blanket.”

Anthony was still a productive veteran with the Lakers last season, where he averaged 13.3 points and 4.2 rebounds in 69 games.

The signing of Gallinari after his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs gave the Celtics the versatile scoring option they needed on the wing alongside Tatum and Brown, but his MCL injury changes things and may have re-opened the pathway for a Carmelo stint with the Celtics.

Carmelo Anthony may not be impactful on the defensive end, but his ability to score in bunches may be a boon for a team looking to avenge the Finals loss they suffered against the Golden State Warriors.