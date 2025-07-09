Neither Aaron Judge nor Cal Raleigh have the luxury of worrying about the American League MVP race right now, as their respective ballclubs try to strengthen their status in the playoff picture. However, if these two star sluggers manage to make history while also helping their teams, then they will gladly rake in the milestones. Both players left their mark on the scoreboard in Tuesday's game between the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners, but only Judge got to celebrate a 10-3 win.

The future Hall of Famer further entrenched himself in pinstripes lore, hitting a solo home run in the seventh inning to stretch his squad's lead to 7-0. He hit four dingers in the last week, but this latest one vaults him into rarefied air. What is even more astounding, however, is that he was already the only one breathing said air.

Judge's 34 homers are tied for the most ever hit by a Yankees player before the All-Star break, per New York Yankees Stats, matching the record he set just last year. The California native also has the next highest total, which he compiled en route to breaking Roger Maris' longstanding AL homer record in 2022.

Judge's unmatched offensive excellence has allowed him to win two MVPs and become one of the greatest of his generation. He continues to raise the bar while representing the most accomplished franchise the baseball world has ever known, a feat that is extremely difficult to grasp when recalling all the legends who have shined in The Bronx. But Aaron Judge will not ascend into unquestioned Yankees immortality until he helps the team win a World Series championship.

Will Aaron Judge obtain October redemption and lead Yankees back to the top?

A ring is the bare minimum that fans expect from anyone who is a top guy of this franchise. Fair or not, that is the standard Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Yogi Berra and Derek Jeter have set. Although this sport relies heavily on a collective effort, the captain is supposed to produce on the big stage. Judge has a .205 batting average and a middling .752 OPS in 58 playoff games. He can flip the narrative in 2025, however.

The 33-year-old belted 62 home runs in 2022 and posted a 1.159 OPS last season, but he is in the midst of what could be his masterpiece. Judge paces MLB with a .360 batting average, .467 on-base percentage, .738 slugging percentage and 1.205 OPS. He is tied for the AL's RBI lead with Cal Raleigh and trails the Mariners catcher by only two in the long ball department. The Triple Crown chase is alive and well.

Considering that No. 99 has somehow leveled up, perhaps he will also boost his October reputation. Doing so would give Aaron Judge the chance to enjoy the greatest season of all-time. But he cannot do it alone.

Fresh off their Tuesday night barrage, the Yankees will attempt to win three in a row for the first time since June 12.

