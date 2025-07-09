It finally happened: Taylor has been eliminated from Love Island. His departure came after a string of disrespectful actions toward Olandria, culminating in his choice of Clarke following Casa Amor. What's more, even after clearly showing the world and Olandria that his affections weren't truly with her, he continued to lead her on, creating the illusion of a lingering connection. Yes, Olandria has agency over her mind and choices but she was fooled to believe their connection was stronger than it actually was.

His disrespect was glaringly evident, from misleading Olandria about their potential to choosing Clarke in a showy “closing off” display right in front of Olandria in today's episode, a display of affection he never once offered her during their time together. It baffled many that Taylor managed to survive as long as he did, especially given Olandria's clear status as a fan favorite.

However, in this episode, America's vote finally mattered in who was going home. The Islanders couldn't save Clarke and Taylor, though they probably would've voted to send them home anyway to keep Nic and Olandria around. Nevertheless, America's voice was fully heard in Fiji and the outcome could've been different for Taylor & Clark. It was clear that if Pepe and Iris weren't going home, Taylor and Clarke were next in line.

Taylor started the season with promise, forming a likable trio with Ace and Nic, and providing much-needed comedic relief. Many in the Love Island fandom had high hopes for him. But his consistent disregard for Olandria, evident to all, marked a point of no return. I'm happy to see Taylor go, as his elimination is a direct consequence of his lack of open communication and his clear pattern of leading Olandria on.

It's a consequence for allowing Jalen to be sent home while failing to truly cultivate a genuine connection himself, particularly after Olandria's brief spark with Jalen. He managed to stick around in the villa, yet showed Olandria no real respect or affection. His actions even spurred Olandria to take photos of herself, kiss them, and hide them in his drawer before the post-Casa Amour recoupling, a desperate attempt to sway him toward her over a woman he'd only just met. Taylor deserved to leave, and I’m glad he did.

Olandria's display of poise, growth, and forgiveness

Despite the frustrating circumstances, I was incredibly impressed with the grace Olandria displayed post-Casa. She showed genuine emotion during the “Stand on Business” challenge, making it clear she wasn't okay with what transpired between her and Taylor. We never saw Taylor atone for his behavior during the “stand on business” challenge, nor did we see much interaction between Olandria and Taylor since that moment.

While we know editors take liberties with Love Island to craft narratives, one would assume a genuine conversation where Taylor finally came clean would have been “great TV” and included. I don't believe that conversation ever truly happened. Yet, even after the “stand on business” challenge, where Taylor openly declared his preference for Clarke in front of all the Islanders, and despite his consistent disregard for Olandria (even as a friend), she demonstrated undeniable grace.

As Taylor paraded Clarke around, Olandria showed an admirable level of growth. She didn't seek closure or cling to a relationship that clearly wasn't working. Instead, she chose to move forward for her own stability, mental health, and overall journey in the villa. And now, she's heading to the finale with Nic, someone who genuinely appears to respect and want to be with her.

Olandria's story in this moment is incredibly compelling because it mirrors so many of our own journeys of personal growth. I've often reflected on both the hurt I've received and the hurt I've caused, striving to be reflective after experiencing both sides. What Olandria showed us on screen, both tonight and over the past couple weeks with Taylor still in the villa, is a profound level of self-understanding, grace, and forgiveness. It’s all about moving on without internalizing the hurt. Don't run from it; process and acknowledge it but move forward with grace.

It looks as though her situation with Taylor didn’t close her off to exploring a relationship with Nic. It didn’t cause her to treat Clarke poorly or unfairly. It didn’t prevent her from having fun in the villa or bonding with the other women. She hasn't been deterred from fully embracing the Love Island experience, even when the kind of emotional games played can easily get to you. The grace and poise Olandria exhibited should serve as a powerful lesson to all of us, men and women alike, on how to navigate the hurt and pain that others knowingly or unknowingly inflict.

Happy Trails, Taylor!

I'm certainly interested to hear what Taylor says in his inevitable exit interviews regarding his relationship with Olandria and his future with Clarke. But for now, I'm simply glad Taylor is gone. His departure makes me root even more for Olandria to solidify her connection with Nic and, ultimately, to win Love Island.