The Los Angeles Lakers have some question marks when it comes to their point guard situation after recently acquiring Patrick Beverley and forcing him to co-exist with Russell Westbrook. But Westbrook’s not the only remnant from the previous year having his place on the team in question going into next season. Carmelo Anthony, who played a pretty significant role for the Lakers last season, remains unsigned as the 2022-23 season draws closer.

According to Lakers insider for The Athletic Jovan Buha in a recent podcast appearance with HoopsHype‘s Michael Scotto, there hasn’t been much of any indication that Melo is garnering significant interest in a purple and gold return.

Via HoopsHype:

I haven’t heard much on the Melo front. It could be possible. I think, looking at the roster, they need more frontcourt depth now that Stanley Johnson is gone. They have a couple of roster openings. They need shooting, and that’s something Melo is still an elite player at. I do think defense remains a concern for this team. They’re light on perimeter and wing defense. That’s not Melo’s strong suit.

Both from Buha’s own gathering and based off the Lakers’ offseason moves, he claims that the writing may be on the wall for Carmelo Anthony. LA acquired power forward Juan Toscano-Anderson and moved forward Stanley Johnson, which to Buha means the team could be “going in a different direction”. According to him, had the Lakers been interested in bringing him back it would have already been done much earlier in the offseason.

While nothing is definitive of now, Carmelo Anthony may very well end up in a different uniform next season.