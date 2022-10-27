RUMOR: Celtics’ trade plans to bring help for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, revealed

The Boston Celtics may be 3-1 on the season, but that doesn’t mean they are already satisfied with the winning group they have. In fact, they could very well make some key trades and additions as the season progresses to further improve the roster and bring help for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

According to a league executive interviewed by Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Celtics are “poking around” for potential deals for big men and wings. Boston has yet to figure out which problem they want to address, but they are already making preparations in case a player they want becomes available.

“It is clear that they’re asking about big guys but they’re asking about wings, too, poking around. They’re taking the temperature on what might be out there, who might get released or bought out, who they might have to give up a pick, a first-rounder, a second-rounder, to get,” the anonymous executive said.

“It is early so no one is giving up on players now but when you get to late December and January, seems like they want to be in a good spot to make a call on what to do then.”

Fortunately for the Celtics, they also have some key weapons they can easily use to make a move. They have their Traded Player Exceptions, one is worth $6.9 million from the Juan Hernangomez deal and the other is $5.9 million from the Dennis Schroder trade. They have until January and February, respectively, to use the exceptions so there is still time left for them to assess what they need.

As things currently stand, the Celtics need big man help as an insurance for the aging Al Horford and injured Robert Williams III. However, it is also clear they could use some wing depth to alleviate the workload on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Whatever they plan to do, though, the Celtics are definitely putting themselves in a good spot to contend for the title once again.