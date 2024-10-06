The Boston Celtics dominated the 2023-24 season, yet they never notched a win against the Denver Nuggets. In fact, the Nuggets were the only team the C's didn't beat across the entire league. Boston exacted some revenge during preseason, going 2-0 against Denver as part of the NBA Abu Dhabi Games.

On Friday, the Celtics played their first game together since winning it all in June. They escaped with a narrow 107-103 victory against the Nuggets, who also won a recent title in 2023. A blowout followed that tight contest, as Boston prevailed 130-104 on Sunday and handed Denver its first double-digit loss since Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

It's still preseason, so these wins don't amount to much in the eyes of a championship contender like the Green Team. However, there's still a lot to learn from these two outings. Let's delve into the Celtics' trip to the Middle East and provide three takeaways from the successful road trip.

The Celtics aren't shying away from the long ball

It's no secret that the Celtics love 3-pointers.

Last season, Boston averaged 42.5 attempts from deep per game, which was easily the most in the NBA. The Dallas Mavericks put up the second-most triples per outing but averaged 39.5 attempts in comparison.

In Boston's preseason debut, it surpassed its average with an absolute barrage from beyond the arc. The C's attempted 61 shots past the perimeter, making 20 of them in the process. They've never attempted 60 triples in a single game during the regular season or playoffs.

While the preseason isn't always a great indicator of what's to come in the regular season, this emphasis on treys shows how the Celtics plan to remain aggressive from deep. Some questioned their shot diet during the 2023-24 campaign, yet it kept opposing defenses honest and built an extremely powerful offense with the best net rating in the Association.

On Sunday, the C's didn't shoot as many 3-pointers. But, they still attempted 47—almost five over their average from last season and 13 more than the Nuggets' output that game. The Celtics weren't particularly efficient with their 3-pointers, converting just 38.3% of them during the 26-point win. The sheer amount of attempts more than made up for it though, helping Boston control the game offensively.

The Celtics could employ a similar strategy throughout the 2024-25 season, albeit at a lesser frequency than the preseason.

Boston's bench can provide a necessary boost

Like most teams, the Celtics' are largely celebrated for their starting five rather than their bench. But, that doesn't mean Boston's bench can't win games.

Even though the C's were one of just seven teams to post under 30 bench points per game last season, they greatly benefit from their depth. That was on display during their pair of preseason wins, as backup point guard Payton Pritchard notched a game-high 21 points on Friday and tallied 14 points in 16 minutes on Sunday.

Boston's 2020 first-round pick went from requesting a trade in 2023 to cashing half-court shots in the 2024 NBA Finals on the Celtics' behalf. Following last summer's heroics, he's solidified himself as one of Boston's top bench pieces, shooting 55% from the field and 53.3% from 3-point land through two preseason matchups.

Sharp-shooter Sam Hauser, who's fresh off a four-year, $45 million contract extension, has impressed off the bench as well. The undrafted Celtic cashed all three of his 3-point attempts on Sunday and recorded a stellar 15 points and eight rebounds in just 16 minutes. Whenever Boston's starters are struggling to connect, it can rely on Pritchard and Hauser to provide a spark in the preseason and beyond.

Rest is still a priority for Al Horford

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla played a whopping 16 guys on Sunday. Center Al Horford wasn't one of them, as he sat for both preseason outings in Abu Dhabi.

The 38-year-old center is entering his 18th season in the league and will likely start for the next few months. Kristaps Porzingis, the 2018 All-Star, suffered a rare ankle injury in the Finals and doesn't have a definite return date, making Horford the prime candidate to fill in for the foreseeable future.

Last October, Horford played in Boston's preseason debut, logging 21 minutes and five points against the Philadelphia 76ers. He participated in three of its five preseason games, but probably won't do the same this year. The Celtics have back-to-back games on October 12th and October 13th and Horford often misses at least one outing in those two-game slates.

Boston is being extra cautious with the veteran big man because it knows he'll be crucial for the long haul. Backup centers Luke Kornet, Xavier Tillman Sr., and Neemias Queta can also account for Porzingis' absence, yet none of them are proven NBA starters.

For now, Horford will have to step up once again and stave off retirement for another year. Don't be surprised if he doesn't see the court much for the rest of the preseason.