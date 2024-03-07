The NBA is always trying to share the game of basketball with a global audience, and the league is hoping to accomplish just that this fall with the help of the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets. These two contenders will square off in October for two preseason matchups in the United Arab Emirates as part of the third annual NBA Abu Dhabi Games.
Before the 2023-24 season started, the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves faced each other in the Middle East. Next season, the league is looking to capitalize on the star power both the Celtics and Nuggets boast and perhaps planning on a potential rematch of the 2024 NBA Finals.
“The NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2024 will feature the 17-time NBA champion Boston Celtics and the defending NBA champion Denver Nuggets playing two preseason games on Friday, Oct. 4 and Sunday, Oct. 6 in Abu Dhabi,” the NBA's official press release read. “The Celtics currently feature five-time NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, three-time NBA All-Star Jaylen Brown, 2021 NBA champion Jrue Holiday, and 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porziņģis … The Nuggets currently feature two-time Kia NBA Most Valuable Player and six-time NBA All-Star Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon.”
Why the Celtics and Nuggets could meet in the 2024 NBA Finals
Is the NBA jumping the gun with this pairing? According to Vegas, no, as FanDuel Sportsbook lists the Celtics as the current favorites to win it all (+210) with the Nuggets right behind them (+420).
The C's have been the best team throughout the 2023-24 regular season. Boston was the first team to reach 40 wins and has now amassed a league-best 48-13 overall record. The Celtics also have the top net rating in the NBA thanks to a stacked starting lineup of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porziņģis, Derrick White, and Jrue Holiday.
And although it's not as talented, Boston's bench has the best net rating as well. Veteran center Al Horford anchors the defense and guard Payton Pritchard and forward Sam Hauser provide quality 3-point shooting. Under the guidance of head coach Joe Mazzulla, the Celtics have flourished despite the untimely dismissal of former coach Ime Udoka, the last man to lead Boston to the NBA Finals, less than two years ago.
While all the regular season success has been nice, everybody in Boston is hungry for a title. The Celtics haven't won it all since 2008 and even though they've had some great teams in recent years, they've consistently hit roadblocks in the postseason. Boston has the talent to finally reach the promised land, it's just a matter of whether or not the C's can bring their best when it matters most.
As for the Nuggets, the reigning champs are more than capable of running it back this season. Denver retained most of its key pieces from last year and still has 2023 Finals MVP Nikola Jokić controlling the offense. Co-star Jamal Murray, who's struggled with health issues lately, showed that he can peak at the right time last postseason after averaging 21.4 points and 10 assists per game in the Finals.
Denver's supporting cast is mostly intact, too. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Aaron Gordon can be counted on for tough buckets and strong defense while Michael Porter Jr. can shoot it from anywhere. The Nuggets aren't currently in first place like the Celtics, yet they have championship pedigree and are an impressive 42-20 in a loaded Western Conference. And since they're just a game behind the first-place Timberwolves, don't be surprised if they swipe the No. 1 seed just before the playoffs begin.
So, an NBA Finals showdown between the Celtics and Nuggets is certainly in play. Yet, like any contender, both these teams haven't been perfect this season.
In fact, they both stumbled on Tuesday night. The Celtics were up 22 points on the undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers in the fourth quarter, but then went ice cold and blew the lead during a 105-104 loss. This snapped their 11-game winning streak, however, they weren't alone in their late-game troubles.
Denver fell in overtime to a short-handed Phoenix Suns squad missing Devin Booker. The Nuggets scored just five points in OT while Suns star Kevin Durant had eight points alone in those extra five minutes.
The Celtics and Nuggets will look to rebound on Thursday night when the two meet in Denver for a primetime showdown. Jokić and Murray outperformed Tatum and Brown the last time they played, as Denver prevailed 102-100 in late January.
To prove that they're ready for the playoffs, a win against the defending champs would go a long way for the C's.