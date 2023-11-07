Amid absences from the Nets' key guys, Cam Thomas has stepped up big time for Brooklyn, and Mikal Bridges acknowledged this.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently without Cam Johnson, who is nursing a left calf strain, but another Cam has stepped up in the Team USA sharpshooter's absence. Thomas has been unreal for the Nets every time he gets some consistent burn, and on Monday night, the 22-year old combo guard once again had his way on offense, torching the Milwaukee Bucks to the tune of a season-high 45 points.

Thomas has now scored 30 or more points in four of the Nets' seven games of the 2023-24 season, cementing himself as one of the best young scorers in the league today. And all of these scoring explosions have come in efficient fashion, with all of his 30-point nights coming on better than 50 percent shooting from the floor.

Sure, Cam Thomas' 45-point outburst may not have resulted in a win for the Nets. Nevertheless, Thomas' star teammate, Mikal Bridges, recognizes just how important Thomas has been to the team amid injuries to key guys such as Cam Johnson and Nicolas Claxton.

“That’s who Cam is man, a certified bucket. He’s honestly our best scorer and he get to it,” Bridges said in his postgame presser per ClutchPoints Nets beat reporter Erik Slater. “It's good to have another guy out there that just go get it. He scores at will. Anytime, can get a three off, get to the paint, get to the rim, middy, so he's definitely great for us.”

“That’s who Cam is man, a certified bucket. He’s honestly our best scorer." Mikal Bridges on running mate Cam Thomas, after a 45-point output in loss to Bucks.pic.twitter.com/V0cpRH6U9V — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 7, 2023

Now, the Nets will definitely be more optimistic about their season outlook if these scoring outbursts from Cam Thomas actually result in wins. It's also a bit concerning that head coach Jacque Vaughn may end up choosing to slash Thomas' workload once Cam Johnson and Nicolas Claxton actually return to action.

Nevertheless, the Nets aren't exactly a team teeming with talented shot-creators, and Thomas looks like the most explosive scoring talent — even more so than Spencer Dinwiddie, Mikal Bridges, and even Cam Johnson. Moving forward, the 22-year old combo guard needs to round out his game beyond putting the ball through the hoop so he could evolve into a far greater player than he already is.