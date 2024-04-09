The total solar eclipse that swept across Mexico, the United States and Canada has completed its journey over continental North America, and during the final game of March Madness between UConn basketball and Purdue basketball, Charles Barkley didn't hold back on people that reveled in the celestial event.

Barkley asked the rest of the March Madness crew, “Were y'all some of those losers standing outside watching that today?”

When Ernie Johnson made sure to say “They're not losers,” Barkley went in.

“Yes they are. We've all seen darkness before. Stop it. “

All of North America and Central America experienced a partial solar eclipse, but only those located within the path of totality — an approximately 115-mile (185-kilometer) wide and 10,000-mile-long route — saw the moon completely obscure the sun just hours before the March Madness finale.

The path of totality crossed four states in Mexico (Sinaloa, Nayarit, Durango and Coahuila) before sweeping over 15 U.S. states (Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine) and seven Canadian Provinces (Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland).

Some 31.6 million people live in the totality path in the U.S. alone, NASA officials have said.

What causes a total solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs when the moon appears the same size in the sky – or slightly larger – as the sun, so it fully covers the disk of the sun, giving observers a view of the sun's outer atmosphere, the corona.

The apparent size of the moon in the sky — and whether it can completely cover the sun's disk during an eclipse — depends on the moon's distance from Earth. The moon has a slightly elliptical orbit around Earth, so at two points each month, it is farthest and closest to Earth, making the moon appear slightly smaller and slightly larger than average in our sky.