It's one thing for a coach to move to a different program, but it's another for a coaching swap to happen. While obviously unintentional, that's just what happened between between Charleston basketball and Louisville basketball. Fresh off the recent announcement that Louisville landed former Charleston coach Pat Kelsey, Charleston itself is set to acquire a former face on the Louisville sidelines. According to sources, Chris Mack is expected to be the next coach of the Cougars, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.
Mack spent four seasons as head coach for Louisville basketball before parting ways with the school in 2022 following the controversial firing of a former assistant coach. In his time with the Cardinals, Mack coached a total of 99 games, tallying a 63-36 overall record. He led Louisville to a March Madness appearance during the 2018-19 season.
Looking at his carreer, Mack's best coaching years were arguably during his days at the helm for Xavier basketball. Before moving to Louisville, the HC spent nine seasons with the Musketeers, where he led the school to the Big Dance in all but one of his nine campaigns. During the 2016-17 season, Xavier garnered an Elite Eight appearance, after pulling off upsets over Maryland (6th seed), Florida State (3rd seed) and Arizona (2nd seed). Their cinderella run would eventually end at the hands of Gonzaga basketball.
With Xavier, Mack amassed a total of 215 wins and 97 losses in 312 games coached. Throughout his career (including Louisville), the 54-year-old holds a 278-133 win-loss record.
Chris Mack starts a new chapter with Charleston basketball
