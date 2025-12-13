UFC Mexico just got its main event—and it’s an absolute banger. Former flyweight champion Brandon Moreno will make his long-awaited homecoming on February 28th, taking on surging contender Asu Almabayev in a five-round showdown that could reshape the future of the 125-pound division.

The #UFCMexico main event is set! 👀 Brandon Moreno 🇲🇽 vs Asu Almabayev 🇰🇿 [ LIVE FEBRUARY 28 on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/8HjyKEqi8i — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

For Moreno, this fight is more than just another main event—it’s a redemption story unfolding in front of his home fans. “The Assassin Baby” is returning to Mexican soil for the first time since losing the flyweight title to Alexandre Pantoja in 2023, and with the altitude of Mexico City and the crowd behind him, expect Moreno to come in revitalized. Known for his relentless pace, granite chin, and all-action style, he’s looking to make a statement that he’s still among the division’s elite.

But standing across the Octagon is a man who’s been quietly climbing the ranks with an aura of danger. Kazakhstan’s Asu Almabayev isn’t a household name yet—but that could change overnight. The 30-year-old boasts an impressive record highlighted by a well-rounded skillset and ruthless finishing instincts. He’s unbeaten in his UFC run so far, showing crisp grappling transitions and fluid striking that make him a serious problem for anyone at flyweight.

This matchup is a perfect storm of styles—Moreno’s pressure and cardio against Almabayev’s precision and composure. It’s the kind of high-octane fight fans crave, and the perfect main event for Mexico’s passionate MMA audience.

Expect fireworks from start to finish. With potential title implications and national pride on the line, Moreno vs. Almabayev could kick off the 2025 UFC calendar with a bang worthy of Mexico City’s electric energy.