Charlotte Hornets: 4 bold predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season

The NBA is just days away from its return and fans can’t wait. There are tons of exciting teams to watch this season. We have obvious title favorites like the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Milwaukee Bucks, but also several intriguing teams with lower-level aspirations like the Charlotte Hornets. LaMelo Ball is sure to build off of his strong rookie campaign. Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward are returning after coming off the best seasons of their careers. Even outside of those three, the Hornets have a blend of young talent and veterans to support them.

So, just how far can they go? Here are four bold predictions to try and answer that question.

A Playoff Berth

In the 2020-21 season, the Hornets found themselves sitting at fourth in the Eastern Conference by the end of February, when a wrist injury sidelined the eventual Rookie of the Year. The Hornets quickly plummeted to the basement of the conference. Injuries started to pile up to other key guys on the team. This year, though, can be different. The Hornets improved their roster from last year and are much deeper, especially at the wing positions.

From what we’ve all seen on social media, it seems like the players have spent a lot of time together during the offseason. The most memorable moments have come from workouts that Rozier set up for everyone in Miami, Florida. Even Michael Jordan showed up to see what all the fuss was about. The only thing left to do for Charlotte is putting it all together on the floor, which shouldn’t be a problem.

Hopefully, everyone has solid chemistry by the time game one rolls around next week.

LaMelo Ball’s 1st All-Star appearance

Ball should make the All-Star team in just his second season. Sure, a world exists in which he might have to compete with his other brother, Lonzo, for a spot, but ‘Melo should be fine either way. More seriously, LaMelo showed last season that he was worth all the hype he’s been receiving since he was 15. Winning the Rookie of the Year Award was just a glimpse of what he could do. The keys to the offense have been given to him. He can score, create for others, and most importantly, dictate the pace of the game.

As a point guard, the latter is an ideal skill to have. The Hornets love to get out and run in transition, all thanks to Ball. They’ve made a ton of highlight plays that way. It even led to the birth of the “Air BnB” nickname given to Ball and Miles Bridges for their crazy poster slams. LaMelo will do nothing but shine this year in every facet of the game offensively. Apparently, everyone should have listened to Lavar Ball after all.

Miles Bridges takes a big leap

No pun intended, of course. When the team was ransacked by injuries last season, it was Bridges who helped keep Charlotte’s ship afloat. He put up multiple 20-point games in April before being sidelined by health and safety protocols. His play helped propel them into the play-in tournament. That’s a good sign for the Hornets.

Bridges can find himself being a legit third option for Charlotte as a scorer. Behind Rozier and Hayward, Bridges should have clean looks at the basket. He has improved his three-point shot every year and is obviously a dynamic athlete. He’s also the best perimeter defender on the roster and has been for years. The Hornets forward may find himself in the running for the Most Improved Player award at the end of the season.

Top-6 Finish In The East

The Eastern conference has gotten better over the years. The Western Conference can’t just steamroll competition anymore. The Charlotte Hornets are one of those teams that can’t be slept on. Making the playoffs is important to this young squad. Realistically, they should be able to contend for a four to six seed, avoiding fate of the play-in tournament.

A lot of rival GMs voted this team as the third-most likely to breakout. So, breaking into the top six seeds in the East should be at the top of the Hornets’ to-do list. With the new faces in town, it should be no problem for them.

Of course, predictions aren’t always accurate, but they are fun to make—as long as they are logical. The growth that Charlotte has made in a short amount of time is extremely impressive. Make sure you stay tuned to watch the process!