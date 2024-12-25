Alex Caruso has an incredible car collection. Caruso is a fan favorite in the NBA. He currently plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA. Despite going undrafted, Caruso played an instrumental role for the Los Angeles Lakers, helping the Purple and Gold secure the franchise's 17th NBA title inside the NBA Bubble, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

After that, Caruso became an elite perimeter defender, claiming two-straight NBA All-Defensive Team honors while playing for the Chicago Bulls.

Given Caruso's popularity in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Alex Caruso's incredible $295K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Caruso has a net worth of around $7 million. Back in the 2021 offseason, Caruso left the Lakers to sign with the Chicago Bulls on a four-year deal worth $37 million. During the 2024 offseason, the Bulls traded the coveted two-way player to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that also involved controversial rising star Josh Giddey.

Caruso then got an early Christmas present when the Thunder signed Caruso to a four-year, $81 million contract extension.

Aside from lucrative NBA paychecks, Caruso's popularity has also attracted various brands for endorsement deals. He currently works with brands such as Anta, Manscaped, Hugo BOSS, Instacart, Credit Union, First Entertainment, and Tonal. As a result, Caruso can easily afford to live a luxurious lifestyle.

But surprisingly, unlike other NBA players, Caruso doesn't exactly have a stacked garage full of cars. Instead, he has kept his collection to two vehicles. Nonetheless, these are still some of the most coveted cars in the market today.

2. Land Rover Range Rover

Sold in the market for as much $95,000, the least expensive car in Caruso's solid collection is the Land Rover Range Rover. Although it's the cheapest car in the NBA champion's garage, there's no doubt that the Range Rover isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today.

The Range Rover is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Caruso should have no problems feeling like royalty.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Range Rover also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains, as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever Caruso decides to go on long adventurous trips with his family or friends.

The Range Rover produces 395 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

While it's the cheaper car in Caruso's garage, undoubtedly, the two-time All-Defensive team selection enjoys taking the Range Rover for a spin whenever he is out with family.

1. Audi R8

Retailing in the market for around $200,000, the most expensive car in Caruso's collection is an Audi R8, which is an elite super car that's built to take over the competition in terms of precision, performance, and design. As a result, it's one of the most coveted cars in the market today, making it irresistible for the Thunder player. It's also the lone super car in Caruso's garage.

In terms of features, the Audi R8 displays a sporty and sleek design built for speed. But not only is it an instant head turner on the streets, but the Audi R8 also offers a handful of luxurious amenities coupled with a lavish interior that should give any driver an experience unlike any other regular car. It's a modern super car that's proven to be irresistible.

The Audi R8 operates on a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 powertrain. This allows it to produce 562 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. In just around 3.5 seconds, the Audi R8 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. Furthermore, the Audi R8 has a seven-speed automatic transmission, and this this elite supercar can go as fast as 204 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Caruso's incredible $295K car collection, with photos.